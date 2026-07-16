Aurum PropTech acquires Housing.com

Mumbai, India, July 16: Aurum PropTech Limited (“Aurum”), India’s leading PropTech company, and REA Group today announced a strategic transaction under which Housing.com (“Housing”) will join the Aurum PropTech ecosystem. The combination brings together Housing, India’s leading real estate marketplace, and Aurum, the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem, into one integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle.

Aurum PropTech has entered into a binding Share Acquisition Agreement to acquire 100% of Housing.com in an all- equity transaction, through the issuance of 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing approximately 20.5% of the enlarged share capital). Following the transaction, REA India’s total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9%.

Transaction and Strategic Rationale:

• Two leaders, one ecosystem: Housing’s trusted real estate consumer marketplace, with 58 Mn+ average monthly traffic and 12 Mn+ monthly active users join Aurum’s integrated ecosystem, forming an end-to-end technology stack that powers every stage of the real estate lifecycle.

• Alignment of interests: This combination brings together REA Group, a global PropTech leader, and Aurum, India’s PropTech leader, with REA India Pte becoming a substantial shareholder through an all-equity transaction, laying a strong foundation for strategic alignment and mutual growth.

• AI Native Operating System for Indian Real Estate: A single AI and data architecture becomes the operating layer for the entire ecosystem, connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage activity, rentals and transactions. This operating system will improve efficiency and customer experience across discovery, matching, pricing and decisioning across the platform.