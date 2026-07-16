Aurum PropTech acquires Housing.com

Mumbai, India, July 16: Aurum PropTech Limited (“Aurum”), India’s leading PropTech company, and REA Group today announced a strategic transaction under which Housing.com (“Housing”) will join the Aurum PropTech ecosystem. The combination brings together Housing, India’s leading real estate marketplace, and Aurum, the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem, into one integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and management across the real estate life cycle.
Aurum PropTech has entered into a binding Share Acquisition Agreement to acquire 100% of Housing.com in an all- equity transaction, through the issuance of 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing approximately 20.5% of the enlarged share capital). Following the transaction, REA India’s total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9%.
Transaction and Strategic Rationale:
• Two leaders, one ecosystem: Housing’s trusted real estate consumer marketplace, with 58 Mn+ average monthly traffic and 12 Mn+ monthly active users join Aurum’s integrated ecosystem, forming an end-to-end technology stack that powers every stage of the real estate lifecycle.
• Alignment of interests: This combination brings together REA Group, a global PropTech leader, and Aurum, India’s PropTech leader, with REA India Pte becoming a substantial shareholder through an all-equity transaction, laying a strong foundation for strategic alignment and mutual growth.
• AI Native Operating System for Indian Real Estate: A single AI and data architecture becomes the operating layer for the entire ecosystem, connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage activity, rentals and transactions. This operating system will improve efficiency and customer experience across discovery, matching, pricing and decisioning across the platform.
A Defining Partnership for Indian PropTech
Mr. Ashish Deora, Founder & CEO, Aurum Ventures, said:
“We welcome REA as a significant shareholder in Aurum PropTech as we build the next chapter of Indian PropTech, powered by AI and data.
Housing.com is India’s leading real estate marketplace, and Aurum is the largest tech enabled transactions platform. Bringing marketplace and transactions together on one platform will create compounding synergies that will drive the next phase of value creation.
The real power lies in the data flywheel as Housing and Aurum platforms work together, every intent, intelligence, transaction, financing and living makes the whole ecosystem smarter, setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered, transacted, and serviced in India.”
Mr. Cameron McIntyre, REA Group CEO, said:
“Aurum has strong capability and local market knowledge to operate the India business effectively. We are confident it will be in the right hands and is well placed to build on the strong foundations the team has established.
To the REA India team, thank you for the significant contribution you have made. We are committed to supporting everyone through this process and look forward to future growth and partnership under Aurum‘s leadership.”