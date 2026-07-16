Over 200 Researchers converge at IIIT Hyderabad for National Software Engineering Summit

Hyderabad, July 16: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is hosting the Software Engineering Research in India (SERI) 2026 from July 16–18, 2026, bringing together faculty members, researchers, students, and industry practitioners from across the country to discuss the latest advances in software engineering research and practice. The program begins today at IIIT Hyderabad campus in Gachibowli.

SERI 2026 is an annual update meet focuses on software development, programming languages, and testing agentic AI systems.

SERI is an annual community-driven forum that provides a platform for researchers to present ongoing work, exchange ideas on emerging directions in software engineering, and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

This year’s edition has received over 200 registrations and features a packed three-day programme, including:

-Five invited talks by leading researchers during the first two days.

-Twenty research abstract presentations showcasing ongoing and emerging work across software engineering.

-An Industry Day workshop, conducted in collaboration with Infosys, on Testing and Evaluation of Agentic Systems.

-An Industry Day event organised with NASSCOM, featuring 10 expert talks, two keynote addresses, two roundtable discussions, and panel sessions focused on current challenges and opportunities in software engineering.

Organised by IIIT Hyderabad’s Software Engineering Research Centre, SERI 2026 draws participants from leading academic institutions, research laboratories, startups, and technology companies. The event reflects the growing momentum of software engineering research in India and its increasing engagement with industry on topics ranging from software quality and testing to AI-assisted software development and agentic systems.