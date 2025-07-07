Bank of India Rationalized Rates on its Green Deposit & Savings Deposit

Chandigarh, July 07, 2025: Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks in India, has rationalized the interest rates on its Green Deposit & Savings Deposit which are made effective from 07.07.2025. This move is part of the Bank’s proactive efforts to align its deposit rates with market dynamics, to felicitate transmission of policy rates and also to ensure a balance between deposit rates & advance rates.

In view of the recent repo rate revision, the Bank has adjusted the interest rate on its Green Deposit to 6.70% p.a. from 7.00% p.a. for a tenure of 999 days on deposit amounts ranging from Rs.1.00 lakh to less than Rs.10.00 crore. Bank of India has also rationalized its Savings Deposit Rate for amount up to Rs.1.00 lakhs from 2.75% pa. to 2.50% p.a. All other rates in Savings Deposit remain unchanged.