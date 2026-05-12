Saints & Masters Acquires AWS Advanced Tier Partner Nubinix Technologies to Strengthen Global Multi-Cloud Capabilities

Kochi, May 12: Saints & Masters (S&M), a global technology advisory and execution firm, has announced the strategic acquisition of Nubinix Technologies, an AWS Advanced Tier Partner and cloud infrastructure specialist. The acquisition marks a significant step in strengthening S&M’s vision of building a globally scalable cloud and digital services platform.

Founded in 2024, Nubinix Technologies has rapidly expanded its presence in managed cloud services across India and the Middle East. With this acquisition, Saints & Masters will enhance its multi-cloud orchestration capabilities across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and hybrid cloud environments.

The integration is expected to strengthen the company’s expertise in cloud architecture, migration, infrastructure management, serverless computing, containerization, and AWS-native data platforms. Saints & Masters will also leverage its 300+ member delivery hubs across Bengaluru, Kochi, and Chennai to support global execution and service delivery.

Jaikrishnan G, CEO of Saints & Masters, said the acquisition represents a strategic milestone in the company’s journey toward building a globally scalable cloud and digital services platform. He noted that Nubinix brings strong AWS expertise and deep cloud infrastructure capabilities that align with the company’s long-term growth vision.

Saints & Masters operates across key global markets including Toronto, Detroit, London, Skopje, Singapore, Sydney, and India, and positions itself as an execution-led firm bridging strategy and engineering through end-to-end technology solutions.

As part of the acquisition, the leadership team of Nubinix Technologies will join Saints & Masters in senior leadership roles, ensuring continuity for existing clients while accelerating growth in multi-cloud and AI-driven solutions.