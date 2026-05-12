Sony Introduces BRAVIA 3II with XR Processor and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Elevating the BRAVIA 3 Series

Bangalore, 12th May 2026: Sony India today announced the launch of the BRAVIA 3II, redefining how consumers experience entertainment at home. Bringing the power of its AI advanced XR Processor™ from Sony’s premium television range to more households across India, this upgrade places intelligent picture processing at the heart of the viewing experience. BRAVIA’s AI XR Processor™ analyses content the way humans see and hear, delivering strikingly realistic visuals with enhanced depth, contrast, colour, and clarity. Combined with XR Triluminos Pro™, Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X® and 4K 120Hz performance, the BRAVIA 3II is designed to deliver a seamless blend of cinematic picture, immersive sound, and responsive gaming for a truly elevated home entertainment experience.

BRAVIA 3II: Bright, crisp, and true-to-life colour with clear sound and intuitive AI

Building on this momentum, Sony India is set to roll out the new BRAVIA 3II lineup in multiple screen sizes, launching sequentially to cater to a wide range of home entertainment needs. Starting with 55-inch and 65-inch models, followed by larger formats, the series will culminate in a stunning 100-inch variant expected between July and August. Designed to deliver an expansive and immersive viewing canvas, the 100-inch BRAVIA 3II will elevate the “Cinema is Coming Home” experience to an entirely new scale—bringing the grandeur of theatrical viewing into the living room like never before.

With Advanced AI XR Processor, BRAVIA 3II delivers scenes with enhanced picture quality Powered by Sony’s advanced XR Processor™, BRAVIA 3II combines artificial intelligence with cognitive intelligence to analyze content the way humans naturally perceive sight and sound. This enables television to enhance depth, color, and clarity in real time, delivering more natural and lifelike visuals. With XR Triluminos Pro™, the BRAVIA 3II reproduces a wide spectrum of colors with remarkable accuracy, bringing scenes to life with billions of shades, deeper blacks, and brighter highlights. XR Clear Image further enhances clarity by reducing noise and blur, ensuring every frame looks sharp and detailed, even in fast-moving scenes. Motionflow XR keeps the action smooth and fluid, making movies, sports, and gaming more immersive than ever before.

Experience cinematic HDR visuals and multidimensional surround sound with Dolby Vision and Atmos With Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, BRAVIA 3II delivers a truly cinema-like experience at home. Customers can now experience picture quality with richer colors, deeper contrast, and enhanced brightness along with immersive spatial audio that draws viewers deeper into every scene.

The TV is equipped with uniquely designed speakers that reduce distortion and improve sound resolution, allowing users to enjoy clearer dialogue and a more immersive audio experience across movies, shows, and games.

Built for next-generation gaming with 4K 120Hz and advanced gaming features

BRAVIA 3II supports 4K at 120fps through HDMI 2.1, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay. Features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) reduce input lag and eliminate screen tearing, delivering ultra-smooth gaming performance.

With a dedicated Game Menu, users gain a convenient quick-access control panel that allows them to instantly adjust gaming settings and activate assist features when a game console is connected. Dolby Vision® Gaming further enhances the experience by using advanced HDR processing to deliver richer brighter, deeper contrast, and more vibrant colors, making game worlds appear more immersive and cinematic.

Additionally, PS Remote Play and dedicated optimizations for the PlayStation 5 make BRAVIA 3II an ideal choice for console gaming enthusiasts. Equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at 120fps, VRR, and ALLM, the BRAVIA 3II ensures smooth, responsive, and highly engaging gaming experience.

Enjoy seamless entertainment with Google TV

Powered by Google TV, BRAVIA 3II offers access to over 400,000 movies and TV shows along with thousands of apps and games, making content discovery simple and intuitive without the need to switch between multiple platforms. With personalized recommendations and dedicated user profiles, Google TV helps viewers quickly find content tailored to their interests.

BRAVIA 3II supports Hands-free Voice Search and works with Google Assistant, enabling users to search for content, control the TV, or manage compatible smart home devices using voice commands. It also supports Apple Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa–enabled devices for added convenience and smart home connectivity.

Additionally, all 2026 models will also receive Google Gemini support via an OTA update, introducing enhanced AI-powered voice interactions and smarter content discovery.

Access studio-quality content with SONY PICTURES CORE

BRAVIA 3II enables customers to experience studio-quality entertainment at home with Sony Pictures Core, offering a curated selection of blockbuster movies, including titles available in IMAX Enhanced. Designed to bring the cinematic experience closer to what creators intended, the platform delivers premium content directly to the television.

Powered by Pure Stream, users can stream at speeds of up to 80 Mbps, delivering exceptional picture clarity comparable to 4K Blu-ray quality. In addition, customers receive exclusive 5 movie credits for 12 months, allowing them to instantly access and enjoy selecting premium titles on their BRAVIA TV.

Thoughtful design with enhanced accessibility and durability

BRAVIA 3II features a sleek, minimalist design that blends seamlessly into modern interiors. Designed with inclusivity in mind, the TV comes with a newly developed Inclusive Remote Control, featuring optimized button design, distinct shapes, and clear spacing for easier navigation.

Built to perform in varied conditions, the television is equipped with Sony’s X-Protection PRO, offering protection against dust, humidity, Lightning and power surges for enhanced durability. With Eco Dashboard 2, users can also monitor power consumption and access energy-saving insights.