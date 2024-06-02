Bata India Celebrates NINE WEST’s India Launch

New Delhi: It was a glamourous affair at the exclusive preview of Nine West’s latest collection in the capital hosted by Bata India! This event marks a significant moment as Bata India introduces New York’s renowned footwear and accessories brand, Nine West, to the Indian market. Actor Chitrangda Singh alongside Delhi’s top fashion influencers indulged in a stylishly curated evening as they adorned NINE WEST’s latest styles, brought to India exclusively by Bata.

Speaking at the grand unveiling of the Nine West collection, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India said, “At Bata, our aim is to bring the best of world’s fashion to India for our discerning customers. Nine West, born in New York City and thriving globally, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. With its entry in India exclusively in partnership with Bata, we are proud to continue to make truly high fashion & premium styles accessible to all.”

The latest collection is inspired by empowered women who dream, lead & slay. Iconic silhouettes & dainty designs ranging from sleek metallic stilettos to famed monogram style bags, each article is crafted to complement the fashion-forward women. The latest Nine West collection is now available exclusively at Bata.com and your nearest Bata stores!

Strengthening its portfolio of fashion footwear and accessories, Bata India had announced in November 2023 licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) for Nine West winning rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West footwear and accessories across India.