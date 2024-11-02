Bayer Introduces Bepanthen in India as New Survey Reveals Dry Skin Affects 1 in 2 Indians

Hyderabad, 02nd November 2024: Bayer’s Consumer Health Division proudly introduces Bepanthen, the world’s leading skincare brand*, to the Indian market along with a survey conducted by Ipsos** among Indian dermatologists, emphasizing the high occurrence of dry skin among general population. 82% of dermatologists agree that patients tend to brush off recurrent dry skin as “just dry skin” without knowing there could be an underlying skin condition.

The 2024 Bepanthen Survey on Dry Skin conducted across 7 cities brings insightful narratives through dermatologist’s lens on the prevalence of dry skin conditions in our country with findings that reinforce the critical need to address skincare issues experienced by individuals suffering from dry, irritated, and sensitive skin. With 75-years of innovation and effectiveness, Bepanthen aims to provide unmatched relief for dry and sensitive skin.

According to The Bepanthen Dry Skin Survey, 9 out of 10 dermatologists that were surveyed agreed there is currently a knowledge gap among adult patients about recurrent dry skin conditions and the right way to manage it. Amongst dry skin sufferers, visiting the dermatologist, almost 1 in 3 patients have recurrent dryness. As per dermatologists, dry skin sufferers tend to use general moisturizers/home remedies before consulting an expert.

In response to these findings, Bayer Consumer Health has launched Bepanthen, World’s No 1 Skincare brand* in India. Bepanthen offers a specialized range of moisturizers and cleansers for both face and body, designed to meet the unique needs of Indian skin. With a clean, fragrance-free, and paraben-free formula enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 and Prebiotic, Bepanthen not only provides immediate relief for dry, irritated, and sensitive skin but also supports skin’s own regeneration and long-term skin health. By addressing the critical gaps identified in the survey, Bepanthen is dedicated to helping individuals achieve healthier skin and closing the knowledge gap surrounding dry skin conditions.

Sandeep Verma, Country Head for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka at Bayer’s Consumer Health Division, commented, “What is interesting to note in the 2024 Bepanthen Survey on Dry Skin, is sometimes people cannot distinguish between just dry skin and chronic dry skin, even though some of them look up the internet for more information. We at Bayer aim to bridge this knowledge gap, and aid people in understanding when and how they can seek help. Bepanthen products go beyond just moisturizing, they are designed to enhance the quality of life for individuals who often-overlook their skin health. Bepanthen’s entry into India marks a significant step in our mission to provide premium science-backed skincare solutions.” Dr. Ratnapal Shah, Senior Dermatologist, MBBS DVD added, “The clinical efficacy of Bepanthen range in managing eczema and dermatitis is highly significant. Effectively addressing these issues is crucial for overall skin health. Many patients are unaware of the importance of proper care for dry and irritated skin, which often worsens these conditions. Understanding how to soothe and protect the skin can help reduce flare-ups and maintain long-term skin wellness.”

Globally recognized for its innovation, Bepanthen’s medicated moisturizers are clinically proven to be as effective as 1% hydrocortisone for atopic eczema and dermatitis-prone skin. 86% of dermatologists agree that combining medicated moisturizers with body and face washes offers a comprehensive treatment for sensitive skin.

Bepanthen has 75 years of global expertise backed by 11 clinical studies and is launched in India with a holistic skincare range for dry skin management. It is dermatologically approved with clean formulations which are free of colorants, fragrance and paraben. Bepanthen starts working from the 1st application. The range includes 4 products each with unique formulations of Pro-Vitamin B5 and Prebiotics. It has a daily moisturizing cream, gentle cleansers for body & face, and an itch relief cream that repairs extremely dry skin and it is a steroid-free formula for eczema-prone skin. 80% of dermatologists prefer prescribing steroid-free formulations. Bepanthen, the world’s leading skincare expert is committed to alleviating dry, irritated, and sensitive skin.

Key insights from dermatologists surveyed in the Bepanthen Dry Skin Survey:

Dermatologists believe that almost 1 in 2 (on an average of 47%) of Indians suffer from dry skin.

30% people, who consult a dermatologist, suffer from dry skin-related conditions.

Almost 1 in 3 (32%) dry skin sufferers, visiting the dermatologist, have recurrent dry/irritated/sensitive skin.

82% of dermatologists report patients feel anxious about going out in public for the fear of their skin being exposed.

Over 50% dermatologists state that patients tend to become more irritable due to constant physical distress.

93% dermatologists opine that there is currently a knowledge gap among adult patients suffering from recurrent dry/irritated/sensitive skin conditions and the right way to manage it.

88% of dermatologists attribute flare-ups to environmental factors, like cold and dry weather.

80% of dermatologists believe up to 30% of recurrent sufferers have the condition year-round.

75% of dermatologists identify individuals aged 25 to 40 as most prone to recurrent dry, irritated, sensitive skin.

80% dermatologists agree that they will prescribe a cortisone-free medicated moisturizer.

Listed below are additional insights and statistics based on dermatologists surveyed in the ‘Bepanthen Dry Skin Survey’