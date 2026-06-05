Bearing Traders Pvt. Ltd. Participates in INTEC 2026 held at Coimbatore

Coimbatore, June 5 : Bearing Traders Pvt. Ltd., the distributor of premium industrial Japanese bearing solutions, has participated in INTEC 2026, South India’s premier industrial trade fair, scheduled to be held from June 4 to 8, 2026, at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore. The company welcomes visitors at Stall Nos. E25, E26, E50, and E51, where it showcases its comprehensive portfolio of bearing products and engineering solutions.

Organised by CODISSIA, INTEC 2026 marks the 21st edition of one of India’s most respected industrial exhibitions. The event attracts thousands of industry professionals, manufacturers, OEMs, engineers, and procurement leaders from across India and overseas, providing an ideal platform for business networking, technology exchange, and industrial collaboration. The exhibition features over 650 exhibitors and attracts more than 70,000 visitors across multiple exhibition halls.

At the exhibition, Bearing Traders (India) Pvt. Ltd. showcases an extensive range of high-performance bearing solutions from globally recognized brands, including NTN, JAF, and EZO. Visitors can interact with the company’s technical experts and explore bearing applications designed to enhance reliability, efficiency, and productivity across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, machine tools, automation, material handling, and heavy engineering.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Manish Jain, Director at Bearing Traders (India) Pvt. Ltd., said,

“INTEC has consistently been one of the most influential industrial exhibitions in the country, bringing together key stakeholders from across the manufacturing ecosystem. Our participation reflects our commitment to supporting Indian industries with world-class bearing solutions, technical expertise, and dependable service. We look forward to meeting customers, partners, and industry professionals at our stall and discussing how our solutions can help improve operational performance and equipment reliability.”

Mr. Mukesh Jain, Director, Bearing Traders (India) Pvt. Ltd., added,

“Industrial exhibitions such as INTEC play an important role in connecting businesses, technology providers, and end users on a common platform. As industries continue to focus on operational efficiency and equipment performance, the demand for reliable and high-quality bearing solutions is increasing. Through our participation at INTEC 2026, we aim to showcase our latest offerings, strengthen industry partnerships, and demonstrate how our solutions can help customers achieve greater productivity and long-term value.”

With decades of experience in the bearing industry, Bearing Traders (India) Pvt. Ltd. has built a strong reputation for delivering quality products, technical support, and customer-centric solutions. The company’s presence across South India has been further strengthened by the efforts of its South India Territory Head, Mr. Suresh Menon, who has been a trusted partner for new and emerging manufacturers, helping them address their bearing requirements with the right products and technical guidance. Through its participation at INTEC 2026, the company aims to strengthen existing relationships, explore new business opportunities, and showcase the latest advancements in bearing technology to a wider industrial audience.

Industry professionals, OEMs, maintenance teams, distributors, and manufacturing companies attending INTEC 2026 are invited to visit Bearing Traders (India) Pvt. Ltd. at Stall Nos. E25, E26, E50, and E51 to learn more about the company’s product offerings and discuss their specific application requirements.