Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Opens IMAX Advance Bookings in India from June 8

Bengaluru, June 5: On June 8, Indian fans will be amongst the first in the world to secure their seats for The Odyssey.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras, opening in cinemas worldwide and across India on July 17, 2026.

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film brings Homer’s foundational epic to the screen in a way that has never been attempted before. The story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy is brought to life by Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal. The Odyssey opens in cinemas across India in all formats on July 17, 2026.

Speaking about the opening of IMAX ticket bookings for The Odyssey in India, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said, “The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. On June 8, for the first time in India, Nolan fans will be amongst the first in the world to be able to book their favorite seats alongside their fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the world. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras.”

IMAX tickets for The Odyssey are on sale from June 8, 2026. The Odyssey opens in cinemas across India from July 17, 2026.