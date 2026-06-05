Kiwi General Insurance Enters India with Motor Cover, Aims to Rebuild Insurance from First Principles

Mumbai, June 5 : Kiwi General Insurance, a digital-native insurer built from the ground up to redefine how insurance is experienced in India, today announced its official market entry with a clear philosophy centred around “Your Peace, Our Policy,” reflecting the company’s focus on making insurance simpler, faster, and more dependable for customers. The company begins operations with motor insurance for private cars, designed around claims, not just premiums.

Founded by industry veterans Neelesh Garg and Saurav Jaiswal, Kiwi received regulatory approval in March 2026 and is backed by Westbridge Capital, bringing both credibility and long-term scale to its ambition. Powered by a proprietary, fully in-house technology stack, Kiwi has been designed to strip away legacy friction and deliver hyper-personalized solutions based on customer-centric underwriting.

Motor insurance is Kiwi’s first mass product, chosen deliberately as a category where customer pain points are both visible and widespread. Customers often hesitate to file claims because they fear losing benefits, claims can be slow and unclear, and there is little support while a vehicle is under repair. Kiwi’s motor insurance is designed to directly address these issues and remove the anxiety around claims.

The product introduces industry-first features intended to eliminate real consumer pain points. Super NCB allows customers to file claims with confidence, without the fear of a significant hit to their renewal premium as even after a claim, they drop only one level down on the discount scale instead of resetting to zero. Besides, customers earn up to 40 percent more discount than standard no-claim bonus structures and Flexi Repair gives customers the flexibility to bank minor damages and combine them with a larger claim later. This removes the need to file multiple smaller claims for minor incidents, each of which would attract a compulsory deductible. Customers can wait until a repair event is worthwhile, and recover all banked damages together in a single, seamless settlement. InstaCash provides immediate cash support on the day the vehicle is booked in for repair – with funds transferred directly to the customer’s account without requiring them to first file a claim. Customers are never left managing out-of-pocket expenses while their vehicle is being repaired. In addition, customers benefit from an extensive cashless garage network.

True to its standing in bringing peace to the minds of its consumers, Kiwi is also launching “PayFirst”, a unique garage experience where the consumer can take their car to a garage of their choice, and get an instant payout, if the garage is outside Kiwi’s network, giving customers the freedom to choose any trusted garage with complete confidence.

Kiwi’s anxiety-free promise extends to its distributor network. A dedicated partner ecosystem featuring same-day digital onboarding, Instant reconciliation, performance dashboards, and shared claim trackers eliminates internal bottlenecks, empowering agents to focus entirely on client service.

The launch comes at a time when insurance continues to be associated with complexity, delays, and low trust. Kiwi’s operating model combines technology with human support to deliver both speed and accountability. From instant policy issuance and real-time claim tracking to faster claim decisions and single-point ownership of customer queries, every element is designed to reduce ambiguity and improve responsiveness. This tech-driven simplicity also transforms post-purchase servicing; routine policy endorsements are designed to be entirely frictionless, allowing customers to update their coverage without the typical administrative lag. By pairing its agile technology with a hybrid distribution model that retains crucial human touchpoints, Kiwi ensures empathy and fairness across the entire lifecycle.

Speaking on the launch, Neelesh Garg, Founder, Kiwi General Insurance, highlighted the need for systemic change,

“The insurance industry has long been shaped by legacy processes that create customer apprehension. Our goal is to rebuild it from first principles using technology, data, and disciplined execution. We are focused on making insurance simple, fast and consistent. With Kiwi, we are building an institution that customers and partners can truly rely on. Our philosophy, ‘Your Peace, Our Policy,’ reflects our commitment to creating a more dependable insurance experience.”

Saurav Jaiswal, MD and CEO, Kiwi General Insurance, added,

“Customers today expect clarity, speed, and reliability, especially in moments that matter. At Kiwi, we are focused on making every interaction simple, fast and predictable. From instant policy issuance and real-time claim tracking to faster decisions and single-point ownership, every element is designed to reduce ambiguity. Starting with motor insurance, we aim to set a new standard for how insurance is delivered. For us, “Your Peace, Our Policy’ is not just our philosophy – it is the commitment behind every product we build and every interaction we design.”

Kiwi plans to expand into multiple insurance categories over the coming months, continuing its focus on building products that are easy to understand and reliable in real-world situations.