BeautyScienceX 2026 Unites India’s Top Sunscreen Experts for Landmark Summit on the New IS 19685:2026 Standard

NEW DELHI, INDIA — July 2026 — As India’s sunscreen industry enters a new regulatory era, Beauty Science X 2026 will host India’s First Practical Cosmetic Testing Summit, a first-of-its-kind scientific event dedicated to advancing sunscreen science, regulatory compliance, efficacy testing and evidence-based product development.

Scheduled for 23 July 2026 at Audi 1, Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, New Delhi, the summit will bring together cosmetic scientists, formulators, dermatologists, regulatory professionals, product developers, testing laboratories, ingredient manufacturers and brand leaders to decode the newly introduced IS 19685:2026 Sunscreen Guidelines and their impact on the Indian cosmetics industry.

The event has been designed to bridge the long-standing gap between laboratory science and commercial product development by combining expert-led technical sessions, live laboratory demonstrations, industry dialogue and interactive learning experiences.

A Defining Moment for India’s Sunscreen Industry

The introduction of IS 19685:2026 represents one of the most significant developments in sunscreen regulation in India. As consumers increasingly seek products backed by scientific evidence, manufacturers are expected to demonstrate greater transparency, stronger efficacy data and validated product claims.

Beauty Science X 2026 aims to support this transition by creating a platform where scientific experts, regulatory professionals and industry innovators can exchange practical knowledge and establish a common understanding of the evolving compliance landscape.

Live Sunscreen Masterclass

One of the key attractions of the summit will be the Live Sunscreen Masterclass, covering:

Understanding IS 19685:2026 and its practical implications

SPF efficacy testing methodologies

UVA and Broad Spectrum evaluation

Laboratory validation strategies

Scientific claim substantiation

Regulatory compliance requirements

Participants will also experience live sunscreen testing demonstrations, offering a behind-the-scenes view of how sunscreen efficacy is evaluated using internationally accepted scientific methodologies.

Five Voices Shaping the Future of Sun Protection

A major highlight of the summit will be Experts Unplugged, an interactive panel discussion featuring five distinguished professionals representing every critical pillar of the sunscreen ecosystem.

Ankit Kothari

Founder, WishCare

Representing the brand perspective, Ankit Kothari will discuss evolving consumer expectations, product innovation and how brands can build long-term trust through science-backed sunscreen products.

Dr. Kaustav Guha

Vice President – R&D, Honasa Consumer Ltd.

With extensive experience across leading personal care companies, Dr. Guha will share insights into formulation science, innovation and the technical challenges involved in developing high-performance sunscreen formulations.

Sameer Hajare

Head – Claims Substantiation, Piramal Consumer Healthcare

A specialist in analytical research and product validation, Sameer Hajare will explore the growing importance of scientific evidence, regulatory expectations and credible product claims.

Dr. Puneet Mittal

Director – R&D, CCFT Laboratories

An internationally recognized cosmetic testing expert and clinical research professional, Dr. Mittal will discuss sunscreen efficacy evaluation, validation methodologies and the critical role of independent testing in strengthening consumer confidence.

Himi Khandelwal

The Skintellectual Girl | Skincare Educator

Representing the consumer perspective, Himi Khandelwal will address misinformation, skincare literacy and the importance of transparent communication between brands and consumers.

Together, these experts will discuss one of the industry’s most important questions:

“How can science, regulation and consumer education work together to improve sunscreen quality and trust in India?”

More Than a Conference

Unlike conventional cosmetic conferences, Beauty Science X 2026 has been designed as an immersive scientific experience.

The programme includes:

Technical masterclass on India’s sunscreen guidelines

Interactive panel discussion

Live sunscreen testing demonstrations

Networking with industry experts

Knowledge challenge and audience interaction

Practical learning focused on real-world implementation

The summit is expected to attract professionals from cosmetic manufacturing companies, clinical research organizations, testing laboratories, ingredient suppliers, dermatology practices, academia and regulatory affairs across India.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Puneet Mittal, Director – R&D, CCFT Laboratories, said:

“Scientific validation is no longer optional—it is becoming the foundation of consumer trust. The introduction of IS 19685:2026 presents a valuable opportunity for the Indian cosmetics industry to strengthen product quality, improve transparency and align innovation with robust scientific evidence. Beauty Science X 2026 has been created to help the industry move confidently in that direction.”

Event Details

Beauty Science X 2026 – India’s First Practical Cosmetic Testing Summit

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Audi 1, Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, New Delhi

Registration: https://sunlogy.org

About Beauty Science X 2026

Beauty Science X 2026 is a scientific education and industry engagement platform dedicated to advancing cosmetic science through technical conferences, live demonstrations, expert discussions and evidence-based learning. By bringing together researchers, testing laboratories, formulators, clinicians, regulatory professionals and industry leaders, Beauty Science X 2026 promotes scientific excellence, responsible innovation and credible product claims within the cosmetics and personal care sector.

Media Contact

Beauty Science X 2026