The Mirror Lied – This Book Won’t Change You. It’ll Bring You Back to You

About the Author

Inshaa Arora is an Integrative Nutritionist, Health Coach, speaker, and founder of Inshaa Arora Wellness, where she has helped hundreds of individuals build healthier, more sustainable relationships with food and themselves. With nearly a decade of experience, her work goes far beyond weight loss – she focuses on helping people heal from emotional eating, chronic dieting, stress, hormonal imbalances, and lifestyle-related health challenges.

Having experienced her own struggles with body image and self-worth, Inshaa understands firsthand that lasting transformation begins from within. Her approach combines evidence-based nutrition, habit change, mindset coaching, and compassion, empowering people to nourish both their bodies and their minds.

Through corporate workshops, wellness programs, public speaking, and one-on-one coaching, she continues to inspire people to move away from quick fixes and embrace health that is realistic, sustainable, and rooted in self-respect.

About the Book – The Mirror Lied

The Mirror Lied is a deeply personal and thought-provoking book that challenges the beliefs we’ve inherited about our bodies, our worth, and the stories we tell ourselves.

More than a book about weight loss or body image, it is a journey of self-discovery. Through personal experiences, practical tools, and heartfelt reflections, Inshaa invites readers to question the harsh inner critic that so often shapes their choices and confidence.

The book explores how emotional wounds, societal expectations, perfectionism, and self-doubt influence our relationship with food, health, and ourselves. It gently guides readers toward rebuilding trust in their own bodies, cultivating self-compassion, and creating habits that support long-term well-being rather than temporary change.

Whether someone is struggling with body image, emotional eating, burnout, or simply feeling disconnected from themselves, The Mirror Lied offers a compassionate reminder that true transformation doesn’t come from changing who you are – it comes from remembering who you have always been.

MRP book- Rs799

www.inshaaarora.com

Tagline: This Book Won’t Change You. It’ll Bring You Back to You.