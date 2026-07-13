Somya Khurana’s Pragya Foundation Hosts Meditation and Sound‑Healing Session at Villars Palace, Switzerland

Spiritualist Somya Khurana, Founder of Pragya Foundation, recently conducted a Meditation and Healing Session at the main theatre of Villars Palace, one of Switzerland’s most prestigious and celebrated Alpine destinations.

Set amid the majestic Swiss Alps, the hour-long session brought together participants from different nationalities, cultures and belief systems for an immersive experience centred on meditation, sound healing, conscious breathing and self-awareness.

The session focused on the relationship between the mind, body, breath and sound, presenting traditional spiritual practices through a clear and contemporary approach. Somya guided participants through mindful meditation, breathing techniques and sound-based practices while explaining the science of vibration, frequency and their influence on the body and mind.

A key highlight of the session was the introduction of the sacred mantra “Om” to the international audience. Somya opened the experience with the chanting of “Om” and “Om Shri Namaha”, sharing their spiritual significance as well as the role of sound vibrations in creating calm, awareness and emotional balance.

Through guided practice and explanation, participants were encouraged to understand how conscious breathing, sound and inner observation can help reduce stress, strengthen emotional resilience and create a deeper sense of harmony in everyday life.

Conducted in the distinguished setting of Villars Palace, the session reflected the growing global interest in meditation, healing and conscious living. It also demonstrated the ability of spiritual practices to transcend geographical, cultural and religious boundaries, connecting individuals through the universal experience of breath, sound and stillness.

The session was received with warmth and openness by participants, who engaged with the practices and explored meditation not only as a spiritual discipline but also as a practical tool for mental and emotional well-being.

Somya Khurana said, “Meditation is the process of turning inward and discovering the peace that already exists within us. When we become aware of our breath, thoughts and body, we create space for greater clarity, healing and emotional balance.

“Taking the sacred sound of ‘Om’ from India to Switzerland was deeply meaningful. I wanted participants to experience its spiritual essence while also understanding the science of sound, vibration and the impact these frequencies can have on the mind and body.

“Conducting the session at Villars Palace, in one of Switzerland’s most magnificent Alpine destinations, made the experience particularly special. Despite coming from different cultures, nationalities and belief systems, the participants connected through the shared language of breath, sound and inner stillness. Their openness and willingness to experience meditation made the session truly memorable.”

Through Pragya, Somya Khurana continues to share India’s spiritual knowledge with contemporary audiences by combining ancient wisdom with accessible practices and scientific understanding. Her work focuses on meditation, healing, self-awareness and conscious living, encouraging individuals to build a deeper connection with their minds, bodies and inner selves.

ABOUT PRAGYA FOUNDATION

Pragya is a spiritual and conscious-living platform founded by Somya Khurana. Rooted in the meaning of wisdom and knowledge, Pragya brings together meditation, healing, breathwork, spiritual understanding and self-awareness to help individuals cultivate balance, clarity and emotional well-being in their everyday live