Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between the Romack Group and Excel Management Systems, Inc.

Dallas, TX, March 02, 2024 — The Romack Group provides professional services, including employer of record (EOR), agent of record services, IT healthcare staffing, IT security, and contingent search. Established in 1993, they formed Romack Staffing International LTD, Romack Staffing International I, LLC, and Romack Resources LTD to offer varied services.

EXCEL Management Systems, Inc. is a minority-owned small business headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides IT solutions. EXCEL Management Systems, Inc. prides itself on mapping out innovative solutions based on its clients’ needs. They continue to focus on expanding relationships beyond clients’ basic requests, and forging this rapport helps develop a long-lasting relationship with clientele.

“I really enjoyed working with Benchmark International through the process and appreciated the follow-ups and open communication regarding this opportunity being on the market. I also appreciated how quickly Benchmark International would respond with information received from the seller and how their management team maintained openness and transparency through the process.”- CEO, EXCEL Management Systems, Inc.

Benchmark International brought multiple buyers to the deal table for this opportunity and gave Romack numerous offers to review and consider. The Benchmark International process held true and made the seller feel comfortable and excited to move forward with EXCEL to the finish line.

“It was thrilling to work with our client through the meetings, questions, and comfort they needed to find the right cultural fit. We are all excited about the positive outcome achieved throughout this process. We look forward to seeing what the future brings for Romack and their team. Along with the growth EXCEL Management Systems can continue to see.”- Deal Associate Jeffrey Garza, Benchmark International