Avenue Builds Four New Affordable Rental Homes in Houston’s Near Northside

Houston, TX, March 02, 2024 –On Thursday, February 22, the final two modular homes were installed at Avenue’s newest project at the corner of Fulton and James Street in Houston’s Near Northside. This development includes a total of four new single-family homes, in a desirable location near major transit lines, including the METRO Light Rail, schools, places of worship and retail – offering an affordable rental option for households earning 30%-80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) in the Houston area. These homes have three bedrooms and either two or 2.5 bathrooms, and one home is ADA compliant. Each section of the homes was pre-constructed in the BoxPrefab warehouse, trucked in and put in place by cranes.

“Working on this project has been a learning and challenging experience because there are so many different elements to it. It is so exciting to finally see the houses on the site. It was thrilling and nerve-racking to be able see the cranes setting the houses. It has been great to partner with BoxPrefab, and the City of Houston to provide quality, reliable, and sustainable affordable housing in Near-Northside. I am looking forward to see how the houses will get the character of the families who inhabit them,” stated Luisa Chavez, Avenue’s Real Estate Project Manager.

The goal was to create an infill development on a vacant lot, sometimes referred to as “missing middle housing,” while still reflecting the character of the neighborhood and preventing displacement in an area that is changing quickly. These homes are expected to be ready to rent in late spring or early summer, and managed by Q10 Property Advisors, which manages all of Avenue’s rental portfolio.