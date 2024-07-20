Orbis Enters 25th Year of Glorious Partnership with Eye Hospitals

New Delhi, 20 July 2024: Orbis, a non-profit organization committed to preventing and treating avoidable blindness, marked its beginning of 25th anniversary with a landmark partners’ meet. The event brought together over 70 delegates from over 40 partner eye hospitals along with Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI), the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), and the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW).

In a significant development during the event, QAI launched Accreditation Standards for Vision Centers. These standards were meticulously developed by QAI, aiming to enhance the quality of primary eye care services.

The partners’ meet featured a series of engaging discussions led by experts on critical eye health issues which includes the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB)’s vision for India, the role of technology and innovation, data security and patient privacy in enabling universal eye health coverage, and gender equity, inclusion, and mainstreaming in eye care.

Derek W Hodkey, President and CEO of Orbis, emphasized the importance of collaboration in advancing global eye health. “Our 25th anniversary is more than just a milestone; it’s a testament to the power of partnerships. By working with our partners, we are driving forward innovations and setting new standards that will transform eye care services, making quality eye health accessible to everyone. Orbis is proud to support the establishment 35 Children’s Eye Centers (CECs) in India through its partners, reaching out to more than 18.5 million children.”

Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director of Orbis, India, highlighted the significance of the newly launched standards. “Orbis, in collaboration with its partners, has been making a lasting impact on strengthening the country’s eye health. On our 25th anniversary, the launch of Accreditation Standards for Vision Centers is a pivotal step toward ensuring that eye care services across India meet the highest quality benchmarks. This initiative will greatly contribute to reducing avoidable blindness and improving the overall primary eye health landscape.”

The event underscored Orbis’s unwavering commitment to support its partners in fighting avoidable blindness and fostering sustainable eye care systems. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, Orbis continues to lead the way in creating a future where everyone has access to quality eye care.