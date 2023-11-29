BharatPe turns EBITDA positive: Clocks October 2023 as the first profitable month

● Annualized revenue crosses Rs. 1,500 Cr

● Facilitated over Rs. 640 crores of loans to its merchants in October on its platform; 36% increase

on a Y-o-Y basis

Mumbai, November 29, 2023: BharatPe, one of India’s leading players in the fintech sector, today announced that it has turned EBITDA positive in October 2023. Additionally, it shared that its annualized revenue has surged past Rs. 1,500 Cr, a growth of 31% from FY23. This financial milestone is attributed to consistent growth across all its business lines. The company has also significantly cut down its EBITDA burn—which was averaging at Rs. 60 Cr per month in FY23—to attain EBITDA positivity. This significant milestone in conjunction with strong growth is a testament to the efforts of the team, enabled by strategic guidance from the Board. The company will continue taking strides toward being a market-leading financial services platform for the 50 million small businesses across India.

The company has experienced consistent growth in its lending vertical over the past several months. In October, it facilitated loans exceeding Rs. 640 crores for its merchants in partnership with its NBFC partners, demonstrating a spike of 36% Y-o-Y. BharatPe has facilitated loans totaling over Rs. 12,400 crores since its foray into this segment in late 2019. Additionally, it recorded growth across verticals – including its payment products. The company also saw remarkable growth in the number and amount of transactions done on its soundbox devices. BharatPe, in October, also recorded a monthly TPV of over Rs. 14,000 crores across its diverse range of payment products.