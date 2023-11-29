Zell Education’s New Campaign Inspires the Finance Leaders of Tomorrow

Mumbai: 29th November 2023: Zell Education is excited to announce the launch of its latest campaign, “Finance Forward.” This initiative is dedicated to empowering young professionals aspiring to build successful careers in the finance industry. With the goal of giving back to society and enlightening the youth in finance, “Finance Forward” showcases the inspiring journeys and invaluable insights of industry legends.

Anant Bengani, the Co-Founder and director of Zell Education, is passionate about the campaign’s mission. He emphasizes, “Our commitment to this initiative stems from our unwavering belief in the power of knowledge and mentorship. ‘Finance Forward’ aims to bridge the gap between ambition and achievement for young finance enthusiasts. Through the inspiring stories and practical wisdom of renowned finance professionals, we hope to provide the guidance and inspiration needed to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.”

In the recent Finance Forward episode featuring Suresh Prabhu, the former Minister of Railways in India and Chancellor of Rishihood University, he shares profound insights and personal anecdotes. Emphasizing the vital link between education and practical application, Prabhu underscores the historical disconnect between academia and real-life scenarios. Having actively engaged with universities for over three decades, he advocates for students to break free from the confines of traditional education and explore the realities beyond classroom walls. Commending the positive impact of the new education policy in India, Prabhu highlights the need for a seamless integration of theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

The episode serves as a compelling call for an education system that prepares students to navigate the complexities of life beyond academia. “Finance Forward” will continue to feature top finance professionals, offering a diverse range of perspectives, advice, and success stories. The campaign aims to inspire, educate, and guide the next generation of finance leaders as they embark on their own journeys toward success.