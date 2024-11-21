Bhima Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence: Silver Jubilee of Bangalore’s Dickenson Road Store

Bengaluru, November 21st, 2024 — Bhima celebrates the 25th anniversary of its iconic Dickenson Road showroom, marking a quarter-century of trust, quality, and unwavering commitment to its discerning customers. Established in 1999 as the brand’s first showroom in Bangalore, this store marked the beginning of Bhima’s path to becoming a trusted name in the city, shaping the journey as it stands today. It has since become a cornerstone of Bhima’s legacy, fostering deep relationships with customers who seek exceptional craftsmanship and a personalized jewelry shopping experience.

To honor this remarkable milestone, the brand invites its customers to join the anniversary celebrations from November 22nd to 24th, 2024. Over these three days, patrons can look forward to exclusive anniversary offers wherein they can enjoy up to Rs. 500 off per gram on gold jewelry, a flat Rs. 7,000 cashback per carat on diamond jewelry along with a gift card worth up to Rs. 1 lakh, and up to Rs. 5,000 off per kilogram on silver jewelry. In addition, customers visiting the showroom during this period will have a chance to participate in a special lucky draw, with the exciting opportunity to win two Aprilia scooters every day, adding an extra layer of celebration and gratitude for its customers’ enduring loyalty.

From weddings and anniversaries to other milestone celebrations, it has been an integral part of marking life’s most meaningful moments, solidifying its place in the hearts of the Bangalore community. As the brand celebrates this milestone, it not only honors the legacy of the past but also look forward to a future filled with promise. This legacy reflects the brand’s dedication to preserving tradition while embracing innovation. As Bhima looks forward, the commitment to exceptional quality, trust, and customer satisfaction will remain the guiding principles of its journey.