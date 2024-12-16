Blaupunkt Unveils BTW300 Moksha+: The New Standard for True ANC Technology

Hyderabad, 16th December 2024: Blaupunkt, a global leader in audio technology, is proud to announce the launch of the BTW300 Moksha+ with revolutionary Moksha+ ANC technology. This is True ANC unlike the fake ANC available in the market today. Moksha+ ANC delivers unparalleled noise cancellation across a wider sound spectrum, changing the audio experience in noisy environments altogether.

The Next Leap in ANC Technology

The BTW300 Moksha+ has been made to filter out ambient noises like never before. Be it walking through the airport, on a busy street, or driving in a car, Moksha+ ANC effortlessly eliminates both steady and sudden noises, from background chatter to loud noise-making car horns or barking dogs. With this technology, Blaupunkt has created an unprecedented level of noise filtration that ensures you are immersed in the audio you have selected without any disturbances from the outside world.

Software and Hardware Excellence

Blaupunkt has brought the best in hardware and software together for an ANC experience like no other. High-end components perfectly complement the Moksha+ software, delivering superior audio quality and clearer conversations. Precision engineering ensures that users enjoy the full potential of this advanced technology.

Convenience Meets Innovation

Say goodbye to battery anxiety with the BTW300 Moksha+’s built-in LED Battery percentage display. This bright and easy-to-read screen on the charging case shows exactly how much battery power is left, letting users charge at just the right time.

Extended Playtime of Over 2 Days

With an incredible playtime of 50 hours on a single charge, the BTW300 Moksha+ is built for extended use. Whether you are working, gaming, or travelling, these earbuds have you covered for more than two days straight.

Quad Mic Technology for Ultimate Clarity

Each BTW300 Moksha+ earbud comes with two microphones. One captures the user’s voice, and the other analyses ambient sounds, so the Moksha+ ANC system can neutralise background noise in real time. The outcome? Exceptional call clarity and an uninterrupted audio experience.

Loaded with Premium Features

Gaming Mode: Low latency for seamless first-person gaming.

BlinkPair Technology: Connects to your device the moment the case opens.

Bass Demon Tech: Deep, rich bass for those who love music.

Sweat and Dust Resistance: Perfect for workouts, outdoor adventures and parties.

Dual Pairing: Connect two devices simultaneously and switch easily.

Built on a Century of German Excellence

Blaupunkt has always been about technology. For the last 100 years this German brand has been creating innovative and pioneering products. Inside every Blaupunkt product you will find the tried and tested technology and components of the highest quality. An unwavering commitment to reliability and durability ensures only materials of the highest quality are used. The result of this dedication to delivering the best audio experience is what has made Blaupunkt a Global leader for a century now.

Experience the True ANC with BTW300 Moksha+.

The future of earbuds has arrived! Now experience True ANC for the first time. Pick up the new Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ and see how its cutting-edge ANC technology, incredible audio reproduction, unmatched comfort, and build quality will change the way you experience sound.

Pricing and Availability

Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ is available on Amazon and the Blaupunkt website.