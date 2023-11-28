Blue Dart Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence with Nationwide Expansion

Hyderabad/ Mumbai, 28 November 2023: Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia’s premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution company, celebrated its 40th anniversary on 19th November 2023. This momentous occasion was marked by the inauguration of 40 new Franchisees and Company-Owned Retail Stores. Additionally, 40 new Express Sales Associates and Regional Service Participants were introduced across the country in both formats, covering the length and breadth of the nation.

Since its inception Blue Dart has been at the forefront of providing unparalleled logistics solutions in India. Over the last four decades, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Blue Dart’s journey has been marked by a continuous evolution, shaping the logistics landscape, and contributing substantially to the nation’s trade ecosystem.

Strategically positioned in key cities such as Kolkata, Asansol, Delhi, Agra, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Katni, Nainpur, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhiwandi, and Indore, this expansion indicates a significant step towards strengthening Blue Dart’s connectivity across the nation.

With this expansion, the company has rapidly increased its footprint with over 100+ new stores this year, enabling customers to ship to more than 56,000 locations across the country. Collaborating with DHL, Blue Dart boasts a network of over 700+ retail stores throughout India, providing a reliable, resilient, and responsive service that ensures swift delivery and expanded direct access to all pin codes nationwide.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, states, “Blue Dart is strategically expanding its footprint by adding new stores. This move aims not only to enhance customer convenience but also to fortify last-mile logistics in remote corners of the country.”

As Blue Dart celebrates 40 years of excellence, the company looks forward to continuing its legacy of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives.’ This milestone underscores Blue Dart’s commitment to being the nation’s trade facilitator.