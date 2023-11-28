Solo Art Exhibition by Artist Sangeeta Singh Here Comes The Sun at Jehangir Art Gallery

Jehangir Art Gallery is delighted to announce the upcoming solo exhibition, “Here Comes The Sun,” featuring the recent artworks of the highly acclaimed artist Sangeeta Singh. The exhibition is scheduled to take place from November 28th to December 4th, 2023, at Gallery No. 3, 161-B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

Keynotes on the event :

Preview Date – 28th November 2023

Preview time – 5 pm onwards

View date – 29th November to 4th of December

View time – 11 am to 7 pm

Chief guest – Abha Singh (former Bureacrat, advocate, and human right activist)

Venue – Jehangir Gallery, Gallery No. 3, 161 B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghora, Mumbai – 400001

The inauguration ceremony on November 28th, 2023, at 5 pm, will be graced by the esteemed Chief Guest, Abha Singh, a former bureaucrat, advocate, and human rights activist. Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs are invited to the preview on Tuesday, 28th November 2023, from 5 pm onwards.

Sangeeta Singh’s “Here Comes The Sun” showcases approximately 30 paintings, complemented by a selection of paper works and sculptures. Known for her unique blend of emotions and creativity, Singh’s body of work reflects a deep exploration of personal experiences and a profound connection with collective imagination.

The artworks convey a singular sense of healing, emotional empathy, forgiveness, and compassion. Singh establishes a captivating camaraderie with living entities outside the homocentric discursive world, seamlessly incorporating birds, animals, and flowers as definitive images.

The exhibition will be open to the public from November 29th to December 4th, 2023, during gallery hours from 11 am to 7 pm daily. For those passionate about art, “Here Comes The Sun” promises an immersive experience into the profound and evolving world of Sangeeta Singh’s artistic expression.