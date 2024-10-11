Blue Dart’s ‘Diwali Express’ Brings Exclusive Discounts for Domestic and International Gift Shipments

11th October 2024: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air transportation and integrated logistics provider, announces its special ‘Diwali Express’ offer to usher in the joy and warmth of the festival of lights. This limited-time offer, valid until 2nd November 2024, provides exceptional discounts on Diwali gift shipments across domestic and international routes.

During this period, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 40% on domestic shipments weighing between 2 and 10 kg, and up to 50% on international non-document shipments weighing 3 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg, 20 kg, and 25 kg, reaching key markets. This offer is applicable for both domestic priority and international shipments, with conditions applied.

Blue Dart’s ‘Diwali Express’ offer provides the perfect opportunity for customers to share festive cheer by sending gifts such as hampers, sweets, and apparel. With the capability to reach over 56,000 locations across India and 220 countries and territories worldwide, Blue Dart ensures that every gift arrives on time to brighten the festivities. Blue Dart continues to elevate the customer experience by offering innovative and value-driven solutions. The ‘Diwali Express’ promotion further emphasizes the company’s commitment to reliability, speed, and customer-centricity.

This offer is available at all Blue Dart retail stores and extends to home bookings with doorstep pickup service at no additional cost. Customers can contact Blue Dart’s Customer Care at 1860 233 1234 or email customerservice@bluedart.com. For the nearest Blue Dart location or to book shipments, visit www.bluedart.com.