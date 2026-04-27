Book Premium 3BHK Luxury Flat in Ghaziabad – Charms India Iconic Tower, Raj Nagar Extension

Luxury 3BHK Flat with 8-Feet Wide Balconies in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad is rapidly becoming one of the most preferred residential destinations in NCR, and Raj Nagar Extension is leading this transformation. If you are looking for a 3BHK Luxury Flat in a prime location with premium lifestyle features, Charms India Iconic Tower offers the perfect opportunity.
Developed by the trusted real estate brand Charms India, this premium residential project offers spacious and modern 3BHK apartments designed for comfort, elegance, and long-term investment value. With an on-road project, superior connectivity, and luxury specifications, it is the ideal destination for families and investors.
Premium 3BHK Luxury Flat in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad
Charms India Iconic Tower is a thoughtfully designed residential development offering premium 3BHK luxury flats with world-class architecture and modern lifestyle amenities.
Every apartment is built to deliver maximum space utilization, natural light, and elegant living.
Key Highlights of the Project:
Spacious 3BHK Luxury Flat layouts
8-feet wide balconies for open living
Double-height grand entrance for premium feel
Premium lobby with waiting lounge
Prime on-road project location
Excellent construction quality
Limited inventory with high appreciation potential
This makes it one of the best luxury residential projects in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.
Latest Construction Update – 18 Floors Successfully Completed
Charms India continues to deliver excellence with strong construction progress and timely execution.
Construction Status:
18 floors successfully completed
High construction quality standards
Fast-paced project development
Strong buyer trust and investment confidence
As construction progresses, property prices are expected to rise significantly, making this the best time to book your 3BHK Luxury Flat in Ghaziabad.
About Charms India – Trusted Real Estate Developer Since 1997
Established in 1997 by Mr. Ajay Singhal, Charms India has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects across NCR.
Why Homebuyers Trust Charms India:
Transparent dealings
Timely possession and project delivery
Strong construction quality
Modern design and premium planning
Long-term investment security
Prime Location Advantage – Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad
Raj Nagar Extension is one of the fastest-growing and best-planned locations in Ghaziabad. Its strong infrastructure and excellent connectivity make it a top choice for both homebuyers and investors.
Location & Connectivity Highlights:
Close to leading schools, colleges, and hospitals
Near Ghaziabad Railway Station
Upcoming BCCI International Cricket Stadium nearby
Just 10 minutes from Hindon Metro Station
15–20 minutes from Hindon Airport
Near Delhi–Meerut Rapid Rail (Duhai Station)
Easy access to NH-58, UP Gate, and Elevated Road
This prime location adds tremendous value to this on-road project, ensuring both convenience and future appreciation.
Luxury Living with Modern Design Features
Every home at Charms India Iconic Tower is created for modern urban living with elegant interiors and practical layouts.
Premium Apartment Features:
Spacious and well-ventilated rooms
Large 8-feet wide balconies
Stylish double-height grand entrance
Elegant premium lobby with waiting lounge
Modern kitchen and smart floor planning
High-quality fittings and finishes
These features offer the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and functionality.
World-Class Amenities for a Complete Lifestyle
Charms India Iconic Tower is designed to offer more than just a home—it delivers a complete lifestyle experience.
Lifestyle Amenities Include:
Fully equipped clubhouse
Swimming pool (upcoming)
Modern gymnasium
Kids’ play area
Banquet and community hall
Landscaped green gardens
Outdoor sports facilities
Jogging and walking tracks
These premium amenities ensure comfort, wellness, and a vibrant family lifestyle.
Smart Investment Opportunity in 3BHK Luxury Flats
Buying a home at Charms India Iconic Tower is not just about luxury living—it is also a strong investment opportunity.
Why Invest Now:
Prime location in Raj Nagar Extension
Premium on-road project advantage
Limited units available
Strong appreciation potential
Future-ready infrastructure development
Trusted developer assurance
This project offers both emotional satisfaction and financial growth for modern homebuyers.
Book Your 3BHK Luxury Flat Today
If you are planning to invest in a premium home that offers luxury, connectivity, and future value, Charms India Iconic Tower is the perfect choice.
Secure your dream home in one of the most promising residential projects in Ghaziabad today.
Contact Now
Luxury 3BHK Apartments in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad
Call Now: 888-2-134-134
Visit: www.charmsindia.com
Charms India Iconic Tower – Experience Luxury Living with Comfort, Style, and Everyday Convenience.