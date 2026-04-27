Book Premium 3BHK Luxury Flat in Ghaziabad – Charms India Iconic Tower, Raj Nagar Extension

Luxury 3BHK Flat with 8-Feet Wide Balconies in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad is rapidly becoming one of the most preferred residential destinations in NCR, and Raj Nagar Extension is leading this transformation. If you are looking for a 3BHK Luxury Flat in a prime location with premium lifestyle features, Charms India Iconic Tower offers the perfect opportunity.

Developed by the trusted real estate brand Charms India, this premium residential project offers spacious and modern 3BHK apartments designed for comfort, elegance, and long-term investment value. With an on-road project, superior connectivity, and luxury specifications, it is the ideal destination for families and investors.

Premium 3BHK Luxury Flat in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

Charms India Iconic Tower is a thoughtfully designed residential development offering premium 3BHK luxury flats with world-class architecture and modern lifestyle amenities.

Every apartment is built to deliver maximum space utilization, natural light, and elegant living.

Key Highlights of the Project:

Spacious 3BHK Luxury Flat layouts

8-feet wide balconies for open living

Double-height grand entrance for premium feel

Premium lobby with waiting lounge

Prime on-road project location

Excellent construction quality

Limited inventory with high appreciation potential

This makes it one of the best luxury residential projects in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

Latest Construction Update – 18 Floors Successfully Completed

Charms India continues to deliver excellence with strong construction progress and timely execution.

Construction Status:

18 floors successfully completed

High construction quality standards

Fast-paced project development

Strong buyer trust and investment confidence

As construction progresses, property prices are expected to rise significantly, making this the best time to book your 3BHK Luxury Flat in Ghaziabad.

About Charms India – Trusted Real Estate Developer Since 1997

Established in 1997 by Mr. Ajay Singhal, Charms India has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects across NCR.

Why Homebuyers Trust Charms India:

Transparent dealings

Timely possession and project delivery

Strong construction quality

Modern design and premium planning

Long-term investment security

Prime Location Advantage – Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

Raj Nagar Extension is one of the fastest-growing and best-planned locations in Ghaziabad. Its strong infrastructure and excellent connectivity make it a top choice for both homebuyers and investors.

Location & Connectivity Highlights:

Close to leading schools, colleges, and hospitals

Near Ghaziabad Railway Station

Upcoming BCCI International Cricket Stadium nearby

Just 10 minutes from Hindon Metro Station

15–20 minutes from Hindon Airport

Near Delhi–Meerut Rapid Rail (Duhai Station)

Easy access to NH-58, UP Gate, and Elevated Road

This prime location adds tremendous value to this on-road project, ensuring both convenience and future appreciation.

Luxury Living with Modern Design Features

Every home at Charms India Iconic Tower is created for modern urban living with elegant interiors and practical layouts.

Premium Apartment Features:

Spacious and well-ventilated rooms

Large 8-feet wide balconies

Stylish double-height grand entrance

Elegant premium lobby with waiting lounge

Modern kitchen and smart floor planning

High-quality fittings and finishes

These features offer the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and functionality.

World-Class Amenities for a Complete Lifestyle

Charms India Iconic Tower is designed to offer more than just a home—it delivers a complete lifestyle experience.

Lifestyle Amenities Include:

Fully equipped clubhouse

Swimming pool (upcoming)

Modern gymnasium

Kids’ play area

Banquet and community hall

Landscaped green gardens

Outdoor sports facilities

Jogging and walking tracks

These premium amenities ensure comfort, wellness, and a vibrant family lifestyle.

Smart Investment Opportunity in 3BHK Luxury Flats

Buying a home at Charms India Iconic Tower is not just about luxury living—it is also a strong investment opportunity.

Why Invest Now:

Prime location in Raj Nagar Extension

Premium on-road project advantage

Limited units available

Strong appreciation potential

Future-ready infrastructure development

Trusted developer assurance

This project offers both emotional satisfaction and financial growth for modern homebuyers.

Book Your 3BHK Luxury Flat Today

If you are planning to invest in a premium home that offers luxury, connectivity, and future value, Charms India Iconic Tower is the perfect choice.

Secure your dream home in one of the most promising residential projects in Ghaziabad today.

Contact Now

Luxury 3BHK Apartments in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

Call Now: 888-2-134-134

Visit: www.charmsindia.com

Charms India Iconic Tower – Experience Luxury Living with Comfort, Style, and Everyday Convenience.