Traffic Restrictions Announced in Jammu Ahead of Amarnath Yatra from July 2

Jammu, June 30: In preparation for the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu Traffic Police have announced strict route restrictions and traffic regulation measures beginning July 2 to ensure smooth and safe movement of pilgrims.

According to officials, the restrictions have been put in place to manage the expected increase in pilgrim vehicles and to prevent congestion on key routes leading to the Yatra base camps. Certain roads and stretches will be regulated or diverted as per convoy movement and traffic requirements.

Authorities have advised commuters, transport operators, and local residents to plan their travel accordingly and strictly follow traffic advisories during the Yatra period. Priority movement will be given to emergency and essential service vehicles.

The traffic department has also urged pilgrims to cooperate with on-ground personnel and adhere to instructions to ensure uninterrupted and safe travel along the designated routes.

Further detailed traffic arrangements and route plans are expected to be issued by the authorities in the coming days.