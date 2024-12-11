Hara Supply Expands Offerings of Premium Cones and Filter Tips to Support Rapidly Growing Infused Pre-Roll Market

Las Vegas, NV (December 11, 2024) – Hara Supply, the world’s largest manufacturer of cones and combustibles, announced that it is expanding its product offerings to support the rapid growth of the infused pre-roll sector, with a comprehensive selection of premium cones and customizable filter tip styles for infused products. With the infused pre-roll segment making up almost half of the total pre-roll category, the company is enabling brands to craft luxury infused products for today’s discerning consumers with made-to-order options in glass, ceramic, and digitally printed tips, alongside cone and cigar bands.

Evolving consumer preferences for convenient, ready-to-use products have driven significant growth for the pre-roll category, with infused joints making up 45% of the overall segment. After becoming the top-selling pre-roll category in the U.S. in 2023, infused joints and blunts have continued to compete with single-strain and hybrid pre-rolls in sales throughout the year, making up 105 million of the 305 million units sold thus far in 2024. As a leading provider in the space, producing eight of the top 10 best-selling SKUs used by major brands to construct infused pre-rolls, Hara Supply is setting the standard in infused pre-roll production with innovative, high-quality cones and tips that enable brands to differentiate infused products from standard options.

“With consumer demand for infused pre-roll products on the rise, we’ve curated a selection of premium materials to ensure top brands can produce superior products at scale,” said Bryan Gerber, CEO of Hara Supply. “Our highly customizable offerings allow brands to position infused pre-rolls as affordable luxury products, distinct from regular cones, with the ability to leverage unique shapes, sizes, and materials to produce personalized, high-quality products in the millions. Our materials not only provide a smoother hit, but they also offer aesthetic appeal that resonates with consumers looking for a premium experience.”

The expansion follows Hara’s recent release of a diversified portfolio of premium filter tips for pre-roll joints and blunts designed to enhance the luxury smoking experience. Made from premium borosilicate glass and ceramic composed of 99% high-purity alumina, the filter tips contain single-sourced materials engineered for exceptional durability, combining elegance with functionality while ensuring sustainability and safety. The company also offers full-color, direct logo printing on filter tips to maximize brand visibility, as well as sticker wraps and cone and cigar bands to provide an additional level of customization and branding.