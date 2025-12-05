BRIDGE Summit 2025: India’s Media and Technology Sectors Step into a Unified Global Arena

India, December 5, 2025 — BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest debut media and technology gathering, will bring together the industries that shape how the world sees, hears, and understands itself. Hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC)- December 8–10, the three-day global summit will bring together 60,000 participants from 132 countries for an in-depth examination of the fast-evolving global content economy.

While the media, entertainment, gaming, technology, and digital platforms are growing rapidly and yet are becoming increasingly fragmented and isolated, BRIDGE Summit 2025 offers a unified setting. The Summit’s core tracks are Media, Music, Picture, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Creator Economy, and each one is aimed at discovering how these sectors intersect and influence each other.

The program will feature more than 430 speakers, 1,200 CEOs, 260 advertising agencies, and 5,000 media professionals, underscoring the scale and urgency of cross-sector collaboration. With over 300 sessions, the Summit will address critical themes such as AI-supported content workflows, discovery and recommendation systems, audience behavior, digital policy, newsroom innovation, and the future of platform-driven creativity.

India’s presence will be especially notable, reflecting the country’s status as one of the world’s most dynamic content and creator markets. Indian and Indian-origin speakers include global figure Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a leading international actor, producer, and entrepreneur; Monisha Advani, a leading film and OTT producer; Namit Malhotra, CEO of DNEG; Amit Sharma, one of India’s top YouTube creators (Crazy XYZ) with a 42-million-strong creator community; senior journalists Barun Jha (PTI) and Nikhil Kumar (TIME); and global innovators such as Anu Duggal and Saurabh Doshi, contributing perspectives on digital business models, venture capital, and the emerging AI ecosystem.

Beyond the Summit, the broader BRIDGE initiative includes co-production labs, accelerator programs, regulatory exchanges, and research partnerships aimed at shaping a long-term global framework for content innovation. More than 300 companies and over 100 startups will exhibit across 1.65 million square feet, presenting early-stage ideas and technologies that signal the industry’s next wave.

For India in particular, the BRIDGE Summit 2025 offers timely relevance. Indian media houses navigating revenue transitions, creators seeking durable business models, VFX studios looking to expand internationally, journalists confronting information complexity, technology companies building for global markets, and policymakers monitoring platform behavior will all find areas of direct relevance within the Summit’s program. What BRIDGE ultimately offers is a shared reference point, a unified environment in a period defined by fast-moving technologies and rapidly shifting audiences. BRIDGE Summit 2025 is one such meeting point: a bridge that expands what becomes reachable and who can reach it together.

