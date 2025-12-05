SKIMS Now Exclusively Available on Culture Circle

New Delhi, Dec 5: Culture Circle, India’s destination for global luxury and contemporary fashion, is thrilled to announce the availability of SKIMS, the globally celebrated label founded by Kim Kardashian, now live on its platform.

Loved worldwide for its modern approach to inclusivity, comfort, and everyday luxury, SKIMS has revolutionized how people experience shapewear and loungewear. With its arrival on Culture Circle, Indian consumers can now explore a curated selection of the brand’s most sought-after collections from second-skin basics to statement silhouettes, all accessible directly through the platform.

A Global Brand That Defines Comfort and Confidence

Founded in 2019, SKIMS has become a cultural movement in itself blending body positivity with minimal sophistication. The brand’s timeless colour palette, innovative fabric technology, and inclusive sizing cater to diverse body types, creating pieces designed to move with you, not against you.

Now available on Culture Circle, SKIMS brings Indian shoppers closer to its global bestsellers offering the same authentic, international experience trusted by millions worldwide.

Culture Circle: Bringing Global Icons Closer to India

Launched in 2023 by Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, Culture Circle curates leading international labels and contemporary fashion brands for Indian audiences. The platform champions authenticity and access, housing names like Tom Ford, Burberry, Prada, and now SKIMS redefining how India discovers and shops global fashion.