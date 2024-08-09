Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds New Mitsubishi Diamond BH Series Press Brake

Madison, GA, August 09, 2024 –After specializing in metal fabricated parts and components in Georgia for over a decade, Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced today they have added an all-new, state of the art Mitsubishi Diamond BH Series, Dual Drive, 185-ton hybrid press brake to their manufacturing line.

The addition of this programable press brake to the shop floor will help to speed up production. This modernized Press Brake is designed for a much faster set up and won’t always require the need for a skilled operator at the controls.

“The Diamond BH18530 Press provides us with a higher degree of freedom on the backstops and that enables for more complex bending profiles. This machine will help us succeed with our increasing demand and deliver the level of quality that we always promise to our customers. Seeing these capacity increases become part of our production line gives us numerous advantages in the marketplace. We’ve became more efficient and accurate because it’s simple to use, both in terms of the operation and tooling changes,” said Bulldog Steel Production Manager Fred Huggins.

The Diamond BH dual-drive system allows high-speed down movement at 200 mm per second with high repeat-stop accuracy while still offering energy savings thanks to an assist device that stores the energy of down movement for the industry’s fastest cycle time 2.3s. The BH Series delivers positioning accuracy unparalleled in the industry, part after part because of the powered ram cylinders and multiple axis back gauge having a 1-micron precision (±0.001 mm) repeat accuracy with automatic thickness detection that adjusts for angular irregularities due to material thickness. With no external measurement device necessary the BH series holds tolerances other machines can only hope to do with added angle measurement systems.

Bulldog Steel decided to invest in the software-controlled interface Mitsubishi Diamond BH press brake to expand their capabilities, increase bending efficiencies and make certain types of jobs simpler to process. The press brake has preprogrammed bends for each part, reducing the time needed to set up each job. They also include error-proofing features to help improve quality while increasing safety.

“Bulldog Steels management team understands that efficiencies can be found in many forms—from our new equipment investments to rethinking how our shop floor flows. Usually, it’s a combination of the two that will produce the best results. So, we’re modernizing and upgrading our machines and processes accordingly. With the addition of our new Mitsubishi fiber laser table, this new Mitsubishi Diamond press brake, and a few other machines that are currently on order Bulldog Steel has armed itself for expansion into new business sectors for years to come,” said Carlin Thomas, President.

Bulldog Steel Fabrication is an industry leader in the Southeast for processing structural, flat rolled and coiled steel into customer specific component parts.