Candere by Kalyan Jewellers Expands Presence in Delhi with New Showroom in Rohini Nagar

Chandigarh, November 12, 2024: Candere, known for its trendy jewellery and contemporary designs, has opened the doors to its newest showroom in Delhi. Located at Rohini Nagar in Sector 7, this marks Candere’s 36th outlet in India.

Candere’s collections are esteemed for their lightweight and versatile designs, catering to the preferences of today’s Gen Z, professional women, and style-conscious men. Each piece seamlessly combines contemporary design with an affordable price range, ensuring that individuals can find jewellery which reflects their personal style. With prices starting at ₹10,000, Candere offers a range of jewellery that is ideal for thoughtful gifting, making every occasion memorable.

The new showroom in Rohini Nagar is more than just an expansion—it’s an invitation for people to explore jewellery that’s both fashionable and meaningful. The store provides an immersive shopping experience, allowing customers to discover pieces that reflect their unique style and lifestyle.

To mark this exciting new chapter, Candere is celebrating with special launch offers, inviting customers to experience the brand’s unique take on modern jewellery. With discounts like flat 30% off solitaire stone value, flat 20% off diamond stone value, and up to 55% off on platinum making charges, it’s the perfect opportunity to explore collections that redefine contemporary jewellery.

From its origins as a digital-first brand to its evolution into an omnichannel retailer, Candere continues to prioritise creating a seamless blend of online and offline shopping experiences. With the full backing of Kalyan Jewellers, Candere is poised to connect with more customers, offering them jewellery that’s not just an accessory but a part of their everyday expression and style.

As Candere opens its doors in Rohini Nagar, Delhi, it remains committed to offering jewellery that reflects the dynamic, diverse tastes of its customers, ensuring every piece tells a story of style and is a part of life’s special moments.