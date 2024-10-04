Candytoy Corporate Bags Orders Worth Rs45 Crores from Becky’s, Netherland

Indore, 04 October 2024: Indore-basedCandytoy Corporate PVT Ltd. (CTC), the largest manufacturer of plastic promotional toys and confectionery, has secured an order worth ₹ 45 Crores (€ 5 million) from Becky’s, an International wholesaler of gifts, sweets, and snacks, based in the Netherlands

According to the agreement, CTC, which supplies its products to 40 countries across three continents, will deliver Candy Toys and promotional toys to Becky’s by the end of March 2025.

Mr. Gaurav Mirchandani, Director, Candytoy Corporate Pvt Ltd said “This is indeed a prestigious order for us. Senior executives from Becky’s visited our facilities in September 2024 before finalising the deal. This will have a positive impact on our order book”.

Within just four years of its inception, CTC, headquartered in Indore, today exports to Europe, the US, African countries, Turkey, South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait & UAE, among others. The company employs over 2000 people.

CTC boasts a production capacity of 10.5 million Candy Toys per day, maintaining strict quality control with over 250 machines at its six manufacturing units in Indore, Delhi, and Hyderabad, in India, as well as Jebel Ali in Dubai as along with 11 contractual manufacturers.

Koopman International is an international importer and wholesaler of non-food products, including toys, decorations, tools. It sells over 30,000 products, including camping equipment, animal supplies, and home decorations to large sales organisations and small retailers worldwide. Its distribution network spans acrosssupermarkets, garden centers, and department stores in countries such as Netherlands, , Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the U.A.E., Ukraine, and the United States.