Zero Project India Conference 2024 Paves the Way for Disability Inclusion Through Cross-Sector Collaboration

New Delhi, October 04, 2024: The Zero Project India Conference 2024 concluded at The Leela Hotel, Gurugram on marking a significant milestone in advancing disability inclusion and empowerment. The ceremonial event began with Unveiling of the Conference and Lighting of the Lamp by Chief Guest Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, Secretary DEPwD, alongside Martin Essl, Founder & Chairman of Zero Project/Essl Foundation, Meera Shenoy, CEO of Youth4Jobs, and Sandeep Kapur, CEO of The Hans Foundation. This set the stage for two days of insightful discussions and collaborations aimed at driving meaningful change for persons with disabilities. The other dignitaries present were the UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, UNODC, Marco Teixeira, Guruprasad Pawaskar, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Govt of Goa, UN Women Perspective, Kanta Singh amongst others.

According to the ICMR’s NFHS-5 survey (2019-21), approximately 63.28 million people, or 4.52% of the Indian population, live with disabilities. The 2011 Census reported 2.68 crore individuals, representing 2.21% of the total population. This data underscores the urgency of the situation, especially as disparities exist across states; Sikkim has a higher prevalence rate of 2.98%, while Daman & Diu reported only 0.9%. Notably, nearly half of the disabled population resides in just five states: Uttar Pradesh (15.5%), Maharashtra (11.05%), Bihar (8.69%), Andhra Pradesh (8.45%), and West Bengal (7.52%).

The need for meaningful employment opportunities for disabled individuals was a key theme of the conference. Census 2011 identified 1.7 crore disabled non-workers, of whom 46% were male and 54% female. Alarmingly, recent workforce data from Nifty 50 companies indicates that only five out of 50 employ more than 1% of people with disabilities. Public sector companies, required to reserve 4% of jobs for disabled individuals under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, still fall short of this target.

In light of the challenges highlighted at the Zero Project India Conference 2024, Meera Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Youth4Jobs Foundation, emphasized the need for more focused efforts: “While we have made progress in creating policies for inclusion, it’s clear that more must be done to ensure effective implementation and accountability. The stories shared at this conference demonstrate how the lives of people with disabilities can be transformed through targeted efforts. We need to strengthen our commitment to grassroots innovations, enhance collaboration among stakeholders, and ensure that funding and resources are directed where they are needed most. Today, Youth4Jobs has grown to be the largest organization working in the space of disability inclusion in South Asia, touching 15 million households and impacting over 590,000 youth with disabilities. By working with the government, 1500+Ap companies, and civil society, we are building a more inclusive society that empowers everyone, regardless of their abilities.”

Speaking on this initiative, Dhruvi Shah, Executive Trustee & CEO, Axis Bank Foundation, said, “The Zero Project conference serves as a powerful platform to elevate the collective impact of organizations that are dedicated to driving inclusivity. Through our collaborative efforts, we are not only reshaping the conversation around equitable livelihoods, but also reinforcing our shared commitment to fostering an environment where every individual can contribute and succeed. We believe that this collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing sustainable and inclusive growth throughout the country.” Building on this sentiment, Michael Fembek, CEO of the Zero Project, noted, “As we gather for the Zero Project India Conference 2024, we have a unique opportunity to build bridges between our global network of experts committed to removing barriers for persons with disabilities and the incredible innovations emerging from India and beyond. Through a collaborative approach and sharing scalable solutions, we can drive real progress in making the world more inclusive and accessible.”

Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of job creation. He stated that while the corporate sector has made strides, there is still a need to scale initiatives and improve infrastructure for day-to-day living for persons with disabilities.

The Zero Project India Conference also received significant backing from The Hans Foundation and Axis Bank Foundation, both instrumental in promoting disability inclusion across India. Their participation highlights the vital role of cross-sector collaboration in achieving impactful change for people with disabilities.

Concluding the event, Martin Essl, Founder of the Essl Foundation, remarked, “The Zero Project India Conference 2024 is not just an event—it’s a catalyst for change. Innovation is key to shaping an inclusive society, whether in education, the arts, employment, or technology-driven solutions. Together, we can create pathways that ensure no one is left behind. The momentum we’ve generated here today is just the beginning; it’s crucial that we carry this spirit of collaboration forward, implementing the ideas and strategies discussed to truly transform the lives of people with disabilities and create a more inclusive future for all.”

The Zero Project India Conference 2024 has successfully set the stage for collaborative efforts toward a future where inclusivity is not just an aspiration but a reality, driving momentum for transformative change in the lives of millions of people with disabilities.