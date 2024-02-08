Canifa achieves 54% higher app conversion rate with CleverTap

Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India, Feb 8, 2024 – CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform today announced that leading Vietnamese fashion brand Canifa, has achieved 54% higher app conversion rate after deploying CleverTap.

Canifa has more than 100 physical outlets across Vietnam and a strong online presence. Canifa strives to create smooth and differentiated customer journeys and the same principle is extended to the shopping experience built on the mobile application. The tools previously used by Canifa had several limitations, leading to data silos, negatively impacting real-time personalization. This posed a significant challenge as they sought to win tech-savvy consumers within the Vietnamese fashion market, a fiercely competitive sector.

CleverTap’s integrated approach to customer engagement made them the perfect fit for Canifa. By unifying data from disparate sources, CleverTap helped Canifa build a detailed customer profile with granular insights on preferences etc. Owing to the competitive nature of the fashion sector, it was essential to establish top-of-mind recall. For this, CleverTap leveraged various engagement channels – SMS, Push, In App messages, Email, etc. to ensure consistent mindshare amongst users. Of these channels, Push Notifications and App channels played a pivotal role, ensuring timely and personalized interactions.

Benefits following CleverTap’s implementation:

• 7% boost in revenue per user (60-day period)

• 7% boost in retention (60-day period)

• 50% increase in conversion rate (MoM)

• 4% increase in stickiness (60-day period)

• 20% increase in retention rate

• 54% boost in app conversion rate