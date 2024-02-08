Vijay Sales unveils heartwarming deals up to 70% with the Valentine’s Day Sale

India, February 08, 2023: As the season of love is here, Vijay Sales is geared up to spread the cheer with a spectacular Valentine’s Day Sale, featuring irresistible offers on a wide array of products. From cutting-edge smart phones to thoughtful gifts and the latest gadgets, customers can find the perfect expression of love for their special someone.

The Redmi 13C 5G smartphone, steals the spotlight at an attractive price of INR 10,999. Tech buffs can also snag the Apple iPad 9th Generation at a VSP of INR 27,900 inclusive of HDFC bank instant discount, making it the perfect gift for the season of love. Priced at just INR 3,199, the boAt Enigma R32 Women Smart watch is surely a delightful gift to captivate your special someone’s heart

Equally enticing is the Asus Mobile ROG 6 5G, gaming smart phone, available for a steal at INR 47,999 down from its MRP of 77,999. The boAt Rockerz 551 ANC headphone is another perfect gifting option to music lovers as its being offered at just INR 2,799.

Express love through gifts for him with the Redmi Buds 4 Active at just INR 999, the Philips Oneblade beard trimmer at just INR 1,199 and the Philips 1000 Series Body Trimmer at a selling price of INR 1,129.

Surprise her with thoughtful gifts, including the Vega 3000 All in 1 Hair Styler priced at INR 1,451 and the Philips 3000 Series Hair Dryer priced at INR 1,789, both offering truly comforting choices. Photography lovers can seize memories with the heartwarming Fujifilm Instax, now priced at INR 5,499.

Vijay Sales opens up a world of possibilities, with the best-selling mobile phones starting at INR 6,699, tablets at up to 40% off, audio range starting from INR 149, and popular smartwatches from INR 899. The SONY Dual Sense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5 is a gaming delight at INR 5,790. Laptops including the Apple MacBook Air M1 chip Laptop with 8GB RAM is being offered at INR 80,990, and the HP 15S Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) is available at a discounted price of INR 39,990. For those who love to create magic with their cooking, the Wonderchef Regalia Coffee maker and the Philips Airfryer are being offered at just INR 4,999 and INR 11,999, respectively.

The Valentine’s sale on speakers brings music to the heart, with the JBL Partybox 110 Portable party speaker and the boAtAavante Bar Quake with 2.1 Channel, available at just 29,900 and INR 8,999, respectively. Mobile accessories comprising power banks and gadgets start from just INR 349, adding the perfect finishing touch.

The latest additions feature the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro 5G Gaming Smartphone at INR 94,999 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series starting from INR 79,999. Other latest smart phone launches include the RealMe 12 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 13 5G and the OnePlus 12 5G.

You can discover a collection of thoughtful gifts priced under INR 5000, perfect for expressing love and affection. Explore great gifting ideas like the graceful Philips Epilator, the versatile Vega Multi Grooming Kit, and the chic Philips 1000 Watt Hair Dryer, each promising to add a touch of glamour to your loved one’s daily routine. Share sweet moments with your loved one using the Saregama Carvaan Hindi Music Player, priced at INR 6,250, filled with timeless love songs. Elevate your romantic evenings with the immersive sound of the JBL Cinema SB140, boasting 110W Power Output, an exquisite addition to your home entertainment, available at an irresistible price of INR 9,999. Embrace the spirit of amour and indulge in the joy of gifting this Valentine’s Day.