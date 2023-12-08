Carlton Senior Living Enhances Senior Care Through Groundbreaking Partnership with Amazon

Concord, CA, December 08, 2023 — In 2020, Carlton was proudly the first senior living provider in the nation to equip all apartments with Amazon Alexa devices, which Amazon generously donated. Expanding their partnership, Carlton has updated the Alexa devices at their San Jose location to Echo Shows, which include voice and video calling capabilities.

Residents can now enjoy a wide range of benefits with Echo Shows, such as making video calls to friends and family, requesting assistance from Carlton staff, contacting the front desk, and receiving essential updates and community information. They can also check mail arrivals and access daily activity schedules and menus, enhancing their quality of life.

The Amazon Echo Show devices are also powerful tools for Carlton staff. They enable efficient tracking of time spent in resident apartments, facilitate notations on activities performed in the apartment, and seamlessly integrate with care-tracking systems, streamlining care management. With the addition of video capabilities, care partners in San Jose can engage in video calls with residents, providing a higher level of personalized care and support.

Taren Petros, VP of Business Operations & Technology at Carlton Senior Living, expressed the organization’s excitement for expanding this partnership. She said, “Our residents and staff have embraced Amazon Alexa devices and platforms like Speak2, transforming how we communicate and provide care. With Echo Shows, we are reaching new heights in innovation.”

All Amazon devices are HIPAA compliant and secure, protecting residents’ privacy and data. The devices are designed to operate exclusively within Carlton Senior Living properties, providing residents with a secure and convenient environment.

Dave Coluzzi, Carlton’s President, emphasized the organization’s commitment to staff and residents. He said, “Our residents and staff are at the heart of everything we do. Embracing new technology like Echo Shows makes everyone’s life easier, more comfortable, and more connected.”

Carlton’s “tech-forward” approach sets a new industry standard for senior care. This partnership expansion showcases the organization’s commitment to delivering the best possible senior care and empowering staff and residents through innovative solutions.