Bunny Peper’s Newly Released Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure

Chama, NM, December 08, 2023 –“Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure”: a heartwarming opportunity for family togetherness paired with delicious recipes. “Building a Snowman and Five Fables of Adventure” is the creation of published author, Bunny Peper, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Peper shares, “Building a Snowman is a story about seeing life through the eyes of a child. The five fables in this book are stories that bring animal characters to life as they explore lessons in love, sharing, caring, and disobedience and its consequences.

“It’s about forgiveness and lessons learned. It’s learning to be courageous, making hard choices and, of course, looking for adventure. As you journey through the pages of this book with your loved ones, it is Bunny Peper’s heart’s desire that you may also hear a little voice say, ‘Read it again, ______. Read it again.’”