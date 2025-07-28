Celebrate Friendship Day at Le Café, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

This Friendship Day, cherish your bond over a warm cup of coffee at Le Café, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. From 1st to 3rd August, sip, share, and smile as you create unforgettable memories. With that, also take home a special friendship-themed hamper cup filled with handpicked goodies. It will be available for purchase throughout the promotion.

Enjoy a cozy setting with ambient music, themed decor, and a specially curated à la carte menu by our chefs. Whether it’s an intimate chat or a catch-up with your entire circle, Le Café is the perfect spot to celebrate companionship and create keepsakes that last a lifetime.

Le Café also presents ‘Melted Bliss’ in the month of July, a signature hot chocolate menu featuring five rich and luxurious variants made from the finest dark couverture chocolates. Priced at INR 599, each cup offers a unique flavour journey, from smooth and balanced to bold and fruity, perfect for chocolate lovers.

Details:

Outlet: Le Café

Promotion Date: 1st August – 3rd August 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

For Reservations: +91 76898 39807

Instagram: novotelhyd