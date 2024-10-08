Cellecor Gadgets Limited partners with Osia Hyper Retail Limited to expand retail presence in Gujrat

New Delhi, October 8th, 2024: Cellecor Gadgets Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, proudly announces its partnership with OSIA Hyper Retail Limited, Gujarat’s largest and leading retail chain. This collaboration will enable Cellecor to bring its range of appliances and smart gadgets to Osia Hypermart’s extensive retail network across Gujarat.

OSIA Hypermart has established itself as Gujarat’s largest, most admired and fastest-growing retail chain, earning the trust of customers with its innovative offerings, quality products, and affordable prices that enhance everyday living. With over 300,000 products spanning over various categories like smart gadgets, home decor, kitchenware, electronics, appliances, and more.

With over 43 stores spread across more than 15 cities in Gujarat, spanning over 7.11 lakh square feet of retail space, OSIA Hypermart has established itself as a trusted retail destination, offering a diverse range of products and a strong customer-centric approach. This partnership provides Cellecor with an excellent platform to further extend its reach and offer its innovative, high-quality, and value-for-money appliances and smart gadgets to a broader audience in Gujarat.

Mr. Ravi Agarwal, MD and Founder of Cellecor Gadgets Limited said “This collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience for customers, particularly those who value the in-store experience of seeing and handling products before making a purchase. Customers visiting OSIA Hypermart can now experience a range of Cellecor products, thanks to this partnership. Cellecor’s focus on innovation and affordability aligns perfectly with OSIA’s core value of offering high-quality products at accessible price points”,

With a robust distribution network and the presence of Cellecor products in leading retail chains across Gujarat, the company is strategically positioned for growth. Leveraging this strong foundation, Cellecor anticipates that its business in the Gujarat region will exceed 100 crores in the next 12 months.