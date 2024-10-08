A Taste of Tradition: Experience The Navratri Thali With Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Delhi NCR, 08th October 2024: Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is delighted to present its Navratri Thali, a culinary masterpiece designed to elevate the festive experience. This Navratri, guests are invited to embark on a gastronomic journey where every dish is crafted with meticulous care to create lasting memories.

At the Aravali Kitchen, the all-day dining restaurant, guests can savour the special Navratri Thali in a serene and tranquil setting. Surrounded by the resort’s peaceful ambiance, it’s the perfect place to indulge in a delightful blend of traditional and contemporary flavours.

The Navratri Thali at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is a true celebration of culinary craftsmanship. The menu showcases an enticing array of dishes that harmoniously blend the essence of taste and tradition, promising an exceptional dining experience.

Begin the culinary journey with a selection of delectable appetisers. The “Kaccha kele ke kebab” presents savoury kebabs meticulously crafted from raw bananas, potatoes, dry fruits, and seasoned to perfection with sendha namak. The “Sweet Potato chaat” enchants the palate with a delightful combination of sweet potato, salt, coriander, and a hint of lemon.

The main course offerings of the Navratri Thali are equally impressive. Savour the exquisite flavours of “Sabudana khichdi,” where sago pearls are masterfully prepared with ginger and tomatoes. Delight in the “aloo jeera rassa,” where potatoes are lovingly cooked in an aromatic tomato gravy. The “arbi curry” offers a symphony of tastes, blending arbi and spices into a delightful dish. Finally, relish the “Samak chawal,” a nutritious barnyard millet pulao served with curd and toasted with cumin-spiced boiled potatoes, culminating in a truly satisfying dining experience.

To conclude the meal on a sweet note, savour the creamy “Makhana Kheer,” a dessert prepared with fox nuts, fragrant cardamom powder, and velvety whole milk. Alternatively, indulge in the opulent “Malpua,” an indulgent dessert. These sweet temptations serve as the perfect grand finale to the unparalleled Navratri Thali experience.

Celebrate this Navratri with Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort’s Navratri Thali. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and relish the flavours of tradition and innovation.