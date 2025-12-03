CI GAM Finalizes Forge First Acquisition

Toronto, Dec 03 — CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Toronto-based alternative asset manager Forge First Asset Management Inc. (“Forge First”).

The transaction, first announced on September 9, 2025, adds four alternative investment funds with combined assets of approximately $900 million to CI GAM.

“This acquisition strengthens CI GAM’s position as a leader in alternative investments in Canada,” said Marc-André Lewis, President and Chief Investment Officer, CI GAM. “We are deepening our capabilities and adding complementary strategies to our diverse lineup – providing advisors and investors with an enhanced selection of proven, high-quality solutions.”

The Forge First funds, which include two liquid alternative mutual funds and two limited partnerships, invest in North American securities using a long-short approach that seeks a balance between asset protection and capital enhancement. The Forge First team has achieved consistent risk-adjusted returns in a rapidly changing market environment. The Forge First investment team, led by Keenan Murray, continues to manage the Forge First funds.

The funds extend CI GAM’s robust suite of alternative investment solutions, which include liquid alternatives and private markets funds.

Terms were not disclosed. Morrison Park Advisors served as financial advisor and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP was legal advisor to Forge First. Stikeman Elliott LLP was legal advisor to CI GAM.