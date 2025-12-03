Atkore Sells Tectron Tube Line and Manufacturing Facility

Harvey, Ill., Dec 03 — Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced the sale of its Tectron mechanical tube product line and associated manufacturing facility to Lock Joint Tube, a manufacturer of mechanical and structural grade steel tubing.

Bill Waltz, Atkore President and CEO, noted, “The sale of Tectron Mechanical Steel Tubing and its facility is another action Atkore is taking as part of our review of strategic alternatives to enhance focus on our electrical infrastructure portfolio and deliver greater value to shareholders. We’re pleased to have worked with Lock Joint Tube on this sale, as they assume ownership of the facility and continue serving mechanical tube customers and end markets with this particular product line.”

Located in De Pere, Wisconsin, the Tectron mechanical tube facility manufactures a variety of different shapes and wall thicknesses for use in mechanical applications, such as agricultural equipment, conveyors, off road vehicles, and lawn and gardening equipment.