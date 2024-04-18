New Delhi, 18th April 2024: Clear Premium Water, the flagship product of Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (EBPL), has reached a significant milestone in its mission to provide safe and clean drinking water to millions. With a steadfast commitment to quality and a focus on social and environmental responsibility, Clear Premium Water has successfully reached 1600 HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) clients by March 2024, marking a substantial increase from 90 HORECA clients it had In 2020. Currently, HoReCa is contributing 50% of the overall sales of the brand.

Established in 2005, Clear Premium Water has been at the forefront of redefining industry standards while remaining dedicated to societal and environmental well-being. Launched in 2010, Clear Premium Water is renowned for its premium quality and unique packaging design, featuring vertical labeling in a distinctive square bottle, offering co-branding options.

Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO at Clear Premium Water expressed, “At Clear, We’re committed to embracing every aspect of the market, solidifying our leadership in the HoReCa segment while expanding our influence. This is a testament to our growing presence and dedication to delivering exceptional quality and service.”

With over 18 years of industry experience, Clear Premium Water boasts a production capacity of over 50 lakh bottles per day, making it readily available at more than 80,000 retail outlets and distributed through a network of over 1,000 distributors nationwide. This extensive reach ensures that Clear Premium Water’s commitment to providing safe and clean drinking water is accessible to people nationwide.

As Clear Premium Water continues to expand its presence and impact, it remains committed to its core values of quality, sustainability, and social responsibility. Through initiatives like reaching 1600 HoReCa clients, Clear Premium Water reaffirms its position as a leader in the bottled water industry, setting standards for excellence and innovation.