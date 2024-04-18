New Delhi, 18th April 2024, IWill, a Leading AI and Digital Health Startup from India has received fresh funding from Microsoft’s ‘AI for Accessibility’ program to accelerate IWill GITA, the World’s First Controlled Generative-AI Mental Health Companion in Hindi. In 2022, Microsoft had funded IWill under the same program to accelerate and enable the development of IWill GITA in Hindi.

IWill GITA is the World’s First Controlled Generative-AI CBT-based model in Hindi that leverages the potential of Generative-AI while Maintaining Clinical Flows and Responsible AI Use. IWill GITA started its pilot launch in January 2024 and aims to provide access to 615 million Hindi-speaking population with the most effective Mental health Support in rural and urban India at the most affordable price. With 80%+ treatment gap, IWill GITA developed for empathetic help & personalised care as an AI assistant, meets the needs of Citizens of Bharat.