Guwahati, April 18th, 2024: Premium authentic Asian cuisine restaurant, Nest Asia, at Radisson Blu Guwahati has taken up a unique and innovative initiative to promote northeastern cuisine. The restaurant has curated a special menu featuring the most savoured dishes from across northeast India, and amalgamated it with oriental cuisine.

As a part of the Bihu festivities, Radisson Blu Guwahati hosted an exquisite culinary affair, inviting Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Chairman and Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment, as an esteemed guest to experience the flavours of their new northeastern menu at Nest Asia, the hotel’s premium authentic Asian cuisine restaurant. Alongside Mrs Sarma, her daughter Sukanya Sarma also graced the event, adding to the celebration of northeastern flavors.

Nest Asia, known for its innovative approach to Asian cuisine, has embarked on a remarkable journey by introducing a special menu that highlights the culinary treasures of northeast India. This initiative marks a significant milestone as Nest Asia becomes the first restaurant to blend northeastern cuisine seamlessly with oriental flavors, offering guests a gastronomic delight unlike any other.

Ankur Mehrotra, General Manager at Radisson Blu Guwahati, expressed his enthusiasm for this pioneering endeavor, stating, “We are thrilled to present the ‘Flavors of Seven Sisters and a Brother’ alongside oriental cuisine, creating a truly unique dining experience. Nest Asia stands out as the premier destination where guests can savor the diverse culinary heritage of the northeast under one roof.” Riniki Bhuyan Sarma commended Radisson Blu Guwahati for its dedication to showcasing the richness of northeastern cuisine on a global platform. She remarked, “This concept is truly commendable. The fusion of northeastern and oriental cuisines not only tantalizes the taste buds but also offers a healthy and nutritious dining experience. The Special Northeastern Thali, featuring delicacies from various states of the region, promises to leave a lasting impression on guests, reflecting the culinary diversity of our region.” Ankur Mehrotra extended his gratitude to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, stating, “We are deeply grateful to Riniki Madam for her gracious presence and unwavering support. Her participation in this event has not only honored us but also boosted the team’s morale, reinforcing our commitment to culinary excellence and cultural promotion.”

The presence of Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and Sukanya Sarma at the inauguration added a touch of prestige to the event, reaffirming Radisson Blu Guwahati’s commitment to culinary excellence. Her presence at Radisson Blu’s event underscores a shared passion for promoting the cultural heritage and gastronomic delights of the northeast.