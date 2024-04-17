CleverTap bags ten prestigious awards at the 2024 Stevie Awards

Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India, Apr 17, 2024 – CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, bags ten prestigious awards at the 2024 Stevie Awards, the world’s premier business awards platform. The company received global recognition winning several awards along with its customers, for various innovative campaigns with Ooredoo Group, SonyLIV, Decathlon, and The Times of India. The company also won several awards for technology and product innovation and for building a strategic partner approach to customer service.

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier awards for achievement in business, conferring recognition for achievement in programs for 22 years. CleverTap wins big at the Global 18th Annual Sales and Customer Service awards held at the Bellagio, Las Vegas, and 11th Annual Stevie Asia-Pacific Awards for excellence in technology development, building solutions for businesses, and creating a holistic approach to customer service from onboarding to support to success.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are open to all organizations worldwide, and recognize the achievements of sales, customer service, and professionals.

Stevie recognized organizations across the globe and this year witnessed more than 2,300 nominations for Stevie Sales & Customer Service Awards and over 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region in categories such as Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Innovative Management, and Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

The awards that CleverTap won this year include:

CleverTap winning together with customers:

• Ooredoo and CleverTap win gold for innovation in business information apps, for revolutionizing app engagement with a holistic approach to customer engagement

• The Times of India and CleverTap win gold for innovation in general information apps, for pioneering AI-powered personalization behind the news headlines

• SonyLIV and CleverTap win bronze for innovation in entertainment apps, for revolutionizing real-time sports entertainment for the 19th asian games campaign

• Decathlon and CleverTap win bronze for innovation in shopping or e-commerce apps, for revolutionizing retail by crafting advanced personalized shopping experiences

Product Innovation Awards:

• CleverTap bags gold for innovation in business-to-business products & services as the all-in-one pioneer in customer engagement and retention solutions for businesses

• CleverTap wins silver for its achievement in product innovation category, for revolutionizing customer engagement with innovative solutions

• CleverTap bags silver for innovation in technology development

Customer Service Awards:

• CleverTap wins gold for being a strategic partner in growth through customer-centric service innovation for its customers and gets recognised for innovation in customer service management, planning & practice category

• CleverTap bags silver in best customer engagement initiative category for building a holistic approach to customer engagement, from onboarding, support to success

• CleverTap wins silver for revolutionizing customer experience becoming a strategic partner in the customer journey in achievement in customer experience category

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by a rigorous process of evaluation with the average scores of more than 100 distinguished industry practitioners in February and March.