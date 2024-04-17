Nationwide Release, 17th April 2024: OML or Only Much Louder Entertainment, a market-leading, full-service media and entertainment organization has announced the appointment of Kreeti Gogia as Head of Content signaling a strategic leap forward in shaping the future of digital entertainment.

With close to 15 years of experience in media, Kreeti has made a mark for herself as a creative producer and director, crafting compelling content across formats. She has worked on fiction, non-fiction and scripted reality storytelling while nurturing and collaborating with several artists, guiding their transition from YouTube to OTT and even television.

Kreeti has been associated with OML since 2015, first as a freelance executive producer before coming on board full-time and rising up to become Content Head in 2019. During this time, she worked extensively on projects like Comedy Hunt on YouTube, Pushpavalli, Shaitan Haveli, Laakhon Mein Ek and all seasons of Comicstaan. With a portfolio of over 25 stand-up specials, including Comedians of the World for Netflix in India, and several fiction shows, Kreeti’s diverse expertise has been instrumental in OML’s success.

She has previously worked at UTV Productions, Endemol Shine India, Wakao and Colosceum Media creating content for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, UTV Bindass, Channel [V], MTV, YouTube, Jio Cinema and more. Most recently, she also helped set up 1947 Productions, where they created content for Zee5, MX Player and Epic On.

Kreeti brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role at OML Entertainment, where she will helm the entire content division while overseeing all business and operations for it.