Club Artizen Releases Unique Gifting Catalogue

September 19, 2024,Hyderabad, Telangana, India : Club Artizen, the Hyderabad-based social enterprise working to bring handmade sustainable craft-based living to every Indian home, has released their 2024 Festive boxes.

The boxes feature traditional art by master artists, and contain customizable sustainable festive products made by craft clusters and NGOs from across the country.

“The idea of our 2024 Festive Catalogue was to bring sharp focus to the rich, varied traditional art of India, which is naturally sustainable and celebratory. Our vision of empowering rural artisans through products made for today’s consumer is amply reflected in our product offerings for the season,” said Anita Hariharan, founder of Club Artizen.

The sale of each box also yields a royalty to the artist, ensuring that traditional artisans are compensated fairly for their creative work.

“Our dual focus on increasing the consumption of sustainable products, while encouraging traditional crafts has been given shape in our festive offerings,” said Meera Rajagopalan, co-founder of Club Artizen.

The 2024 Festive Catalogue includes:

A Madhubani Box with art by Vijaykumar Jha comprising premium dry fruits, and an artisan-made festive décor item to be chosen among available options,

A Sohrai Art Box with art by Manikchand, containing three blockprinted products: a fabric wallet, luggage tag, and a visiting card holder,

A Picchhvai Box, with art by Udaipur-based Sachin Kothari and containing various options for products, and

A Gond Art Box, with art by Lilesh Urweti and a plethora of festive product choices, sourced from organizations and artisans from across the country.

Club Artizen is also able to undertake custom boxes and gifting options for corporates and individuals alike. The products are also customizable to the needs of the organization.