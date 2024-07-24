Continental Bags Multiple Recognitions at the Zinnov Awards 2024

Bengaluru, July 24th, 2024: Continental’s in house R&D center, Technical Center India achieved a remarkable double win at the 15th edition of the Zinnov Awards 2024 under two categories: Unlocking Center Value and Great Place to Innovate. These awards highlight Continental’s commitment to driving innovation, enhancing business performance, and nurturing a culture of creativity and innovation within its Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) centers, shaping the future of mobility.

This year, the awards saw more than 470 nominations from over 200 companies across 9 categories focused on Innovation, Customer Centricity, Excellence, and Intrapreneurial Leadership. A panel of fifty industry experts was set up who rigorously evaluated the award entries over two months to select the winners. The Zinnov Awards acknowledge the Titans in Technology – both individuals and organizations from the Indian GCC ecosystem. The platform not only celebrates visionaries and change makers who have been creating an impact on a global scale but also honours individuals pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence. These awards document the stories of influential leaders, from established players to rising stars.

Speaking on the award win, Latha Chembrakalam, Head of Continental‘s Technical Center India (TCI), said, “It is an immense honor for Continental to be recognized in the categories of Unlocking Center Value and Great Place to Innovate. These awards reflect our firm commitment to leveraging our Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) centers‘ capabilities to drive innovation and create a dynamic environment where creativity flourishes. At Technical Center India, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of technology and innovation and set new standards for excellence. This recognition is also a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity.”

Unlocking Center Value

Continental’s Technical Center India has been recognized by Zinnov for the Company’s outstanding ability to unlock the value of its ER&D centers. This esteemed award highlights the center’s strategic use of its ER&D capabilities to drive innovation, enhance business performance, and improve operational efficiency. As a global leader in automotive and technology, Continental is dedicated to leveraging its ER&D centers to achieve outstanding results and shape the future of mobility.

Great Place to Innovate

This recognition validates Continental’s dedication to nurturing a culture of innovation and creativity. At Continental’s Technical Center India (TCI), innovation is seen as the key to success. The company strives to create an environment where employees can explore new ideas, take risks, and push boundaries. This award acknowledges Continental’s efforts in creating a workplace that cultivates and encourages innovative thinking.