Couture and Culture: Urmimala and Snigdha Baruah Elevate Assam on Cannes’ Red Carpet

Urmimala Baruah and her daughter Snigdha Baruah returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2026 with a statement that went beyond fashion: they brought Assam’s cultural pride into full view on one of the world’s most visible stages. The mother-daughter pair, natives of Dibrugarh, combined haute couture with regional heritage to craft looks that were both elegant and politically resonant.

Dressed in custom creations by Manish Malhotra, Snigdha opted for a blush silk ensemble that reinterpreted the traditional Assamese veil as a modern emblem of dignity and strength. The silhouette—soft yet structured—was detailed with hand-strung pearls and anchored by a ruby-and-diamond necklace, giving the outfit an heirloom quality that bridged personal history and contemporary glamour.

Urmimala chose a midnight-violet gown that transformed the veil into an architectural element, lending her look a commanding presence. Paired with bold Brazilian amethyst jewellery, her attire struck a balance between grandeur and cultural specificity, making the ensemble feel both timeless and of-the-moment.

Their appearance functioned as more than a sartorial highlight. As founders of the UMB pageants initiative, the duo have long championed women from Assam and the broader Northeast, creating platforms for visibility and empowerment. Their Cannes outing served that mission on a global scale: the red carpet became a runway for regional narratives often sidelined in mainstream cultural conversations.

Returning to Cannes after their 2025 appearance, Urmimala and Snigdha showed a sharpened sense of purpose. This year, their presence read as representation rather than ornamentation—an insistence that Assamese identity, crafts, and aesthetics deserve recognition alongside international fashion dialogues.

In blending traditional textiles and motifs with couture craftsmanship, the Baruahs demonstrated how regional heritage can be reframed for global audiences without dilution. Their ensembles were simultaneously intimate and declarative: personal expressions of identity that also invited a broader conversation about inclusion in fashion and culture.

From Dibrugarh to the Croisette, Urmimala and Snigdha Baruah ensured Assam’s presence was both visible and memorable—proof that heritage can stride confidently onto the world stage, dressed in silk, gemstones, and pride.