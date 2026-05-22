“CMAs Are at the Core of India’s Economic Decision-Making”: Delhi LG at ICMAI Convocation

New Delhi, May 22, 2026

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) successfully organised its 13th National Students’ Convocation 2026 at the C. Subramaniam Convention Centre, ICAR-NASC Complex, New Delhi, reaffirming the Institute’s pivotal role in shaping India’s future-ready financial and management professionals aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The convocation brought together more than 1,200 participants from across the country, including newly qualified Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs), rank holders, policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, members of the profession and proud family members.

The convocation was graced by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, as the Chief Guest, and Sukanta Majumdar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, along with Satyanarayan Jatiya, Former Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India as Guests of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said the nature of business, governance and economic systems is changing rapidly, making the role of institutions like ICMAI increasingly significant in strengthening the country’s economic backbone. He said cost and management accountants today are no longer limited to maintaining records or preparing balance sheets, but are becoming part of the strategic decision-making process within organisations and enterprises.

Highlighting the expanding scope of the profession, he said modern CMAs are expected to understand finance, business models, operations, risk, efficiency and strategy, while contributing to discussions on investments, pricing, expansion and long-term planning. Stressing the importance of ethics and professionalism, he remarked that “credibility is the real currency” in the profession and urged students to combine competence with integrity.

Guest of Honour Dr. Sukanta Majumdar described the graduating students as “financial yodhas of the Indian economy” and said the profession would play an important role in India’s aspiration to become the third-largest global economy and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He highlighted the contribution of ICMAI in strengthening financial discipline, cost efficiency and transparency across sectors, and said the profession has become central to India’s manufacturing growth, GST reforms and self-reliance initiatives. He also encouraged students to embrace AI, big data and digital transformation while maintaining integrity and supporting inclusive growth.

Delivering the Presidential Address, CMA TCA Srinivasa Prasad, President of ICMAI, said the world is witnessing rapid transformation driven by technology, sustainability imperatives and changing economic realities, making the role of Cost and Management Accountants increasingly multidimensional and indispensable.

He said CMAs today are strategic advisors, policy makers and guardians of financial discipline and accountability, with growing relevance in areas such as cost competitiveness, efficient resource management, corporate governance, taxation, risk management and sustainable growth.

Highlighting the Institute’s alignment with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, he noted that ICMAI members are serving in leadership roles across government, industry, academia and the corporate sector both within and outside India. He also stated that the profession is adapting to emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, big data analytics and data-driven business frameworks.

Welcoming the gathering, CMA Ashwin Kumar G. Dalwadi, Convener of the Convocation Committee and former President of ICMAI, said the convocation represented the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of a new professional journey for the students.

He said the graduating students were joining the ranks of over one lakh qualified CMAs contributing across industries, government and the global economy. He also highlighted that India’s mission to become a developed nation by 2047 would require highly skilled and future-ready professionals.

Sharing details of upcoming initiatives, he announced a specialised forensic audit programme in collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, and said the Institute is introducing AI-related course content and AI-enabled learning systems in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras).

The convocation recognised academic excellence by honouring toppers of the CMA Final Examination for June 2025 and December 2025 sessions. Hans Amresh Jain, Chirag Kasat and Trishir Goyal secured top ranks in the June 2025 examination, while Md Faizan, Mohit Sukhani and Kanika Dangayech emerged as toppers in the December 2025 session.

More than 200 rank holders were felicitated during the ceremony, while 47 prize winners received medals and certificates for academic distinction. Participation certificates were also awarded to 152 students.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by CMA Vinayaranjan P., Chairman of the Convocation Committee, who congratulated the graduating students and thanked the dignitaries, parents, faculty members and organisers for making the convocation a success.